Argentina 19-10 Samoa: Emiliano Boffelli stars as Pumas kickstart World Cup campaign

Rugby Union

Emiliano Boffelli scores
Emiliano Boffelli reached out to score Argentina's only try in their World Cup Pool D win over Samoa
Rugby World Cup Pool D: Argentina v Samoa
Argentina: (13)19
Try: Boffelli Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli 3, Sanchez
Samoa: (3) 10
Try: Malolo Con: Leuila Pen: Leali'ifano

Emiliano Boffelli scored 16 points as Argentina kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a hard-earned victory over Samoa in Saint-Etienne in Pool D.

The Pumas recovered from their opening game defeat by England to kickstart their campaign at a rain-drenched Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Argentina wing Boffelli converted his own try and kicked three penalties.

Sama Malolo powered over late on to set up a frantic finish but Nicolas Sanchez's penalty sealed victory.

Former Australia fly-half Christian Leali'ifano missed two of his three penalties in the first half as Argentina led by 10 points at the break.

The Pumas remain fourth in the table despite what is only their second ever win over the Pacific Islanders, who stay second behind leaders England.

Pumas underwhelm in victory

So much was expected from Argentina before this World Cup after a famous first away win in New Zealand last year and recent away victories over England and Australia.

But the Pumas barely landed a shot against the 14 men of England as they were unable to adapt to the conditions in the face of a George Ford kicking masterclass.

The soggy conditions in Saint-Etienne meant the meeting with Samoa was always likely to be error-strewn game, with limited attacking rugby on display.

Samoa made the first big mistake with 28 seconds on the clock as full-back Duncan Paia'aua was sent to the sin-bin for a needless tackle on Santiago Carreras in the air.

For the second game in a row, Argentina were facing 14 players, but this time they made their man advantage count as Boffelli cut back inside against the traffic and grounded the ball with an outstretched arm.

The wing converted his own try and kicked two first-half penalties to keep chipping away at the scoreboard - something Samoa could not do as Leali'ifano missed a couple of penalties which should be taken at Test level.

Samoa were spirited in defence but lacked any attacking cohesion after the interval as Boffelli stretched the Pumas lead by another three points.

Replacement hooker Malolo smashed his way over the line for the first try conceded by Argentina at this World Cup, and Alai D'Angelo Leuila's conversion moved Samoa to within six points.

But Sanchez fired a long-range, last-gasp penalty over the posts to move Argentina out of reach and deny Samoa a losing bonus point, which could prove to be crucial in the battle for qualification for the last eight.

Line-ups

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Moroni, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Bello, Pagadizabal, Alemanno, Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Kodela, Rubiolo, Bruni, Cubelli, Sanchez, Cinti.

Samoa: Paia'aua; Ah-Wong, Seuteni, Manu, Lam; Leali'ifano, Taumateine; Lay, Lam, Alo-Emile, Alainu'u'ese, Vui (capt), McFarland, Lee, Luatua.

Replacements: Malolo, Faumuina, Alaalatoa, Seu, Taufua, Matavao, Leuila, Toala

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by justkickit, today at 19:08

    Two mediocre teams playing mediocre level rugby in a group for the mediocre.

  • Comment posted by No pasa nada, today at 19:06

    Terrible game.

  • Comment posted by BarHercules, today at 19:05

    How long does it take to set a scrum? Yawn.

    Another SH referee who is happy to be the centre of attraction, knowing the laws or not. Just hopeless.

    What hs happened to Argentina? - oh, they have imported a foreign coach.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:04

    I thought Samoa could have won that

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 19:04

    So its the commentary that got the prediction wrong not the fans on the HYS saying Samoa win etc

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 18:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 18:59

    The Argentines struggled and seem not to have recovered from their thrashing by England. Contrast the two teams officials. The Samoans were laughing and broadly smiling when they made a mistake while the Argentines were throwing off their headphones, smashing their fists on the table and screaming their annoyance when something went wrong. Nothing changes.

    • Reply posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 19:02

      The_gym_instructor replied:
      The Argentine coach is Australian.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 18:58

    Appreciate the weather conditions were poor but shocking game.

    Not much for Wales to worry about in the 1/4s if they win their group.

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 18:58

    Good enteraining game that one. Well done Argies

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:00

      Rememberthename replied:
      Really? How many dropped passes? No flow to it at all.

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 18:55

    Arg 19 : 10 Samoa

    England. Job done.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 18:53

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 18:52

    tough game

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 19:03

      Gary replied:
      Tough game to watch. Pretty average. Add banal commentary barely watchable.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 18:51

    Wales won't fear them after that

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 19:00

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      That’s because they won’t be playing them 🤣

  • Comment posted by DavidtheFirst, today at 18:51

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:50

    England need a bonus point win against Chile and they are through to the quarter finals.

