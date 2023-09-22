Jack Reeves opens the scoring for Gloucester against Harlequins in a 25-17 victory at Kingsholm

Gloucester continued their perfect start to the Premiership Rugby Cup with victory over Harlequins at Kingsholm.

Tries from Jack Reeves, Matty Jones and Jake Morris allowed the Pool A leaders to race into an early 22-point lead.

Despite Sam Riley and Will Joseph replying with scores for Quins, the hosts stood firm to win 25-17.

Elsewhere, Adam Radwan helped Newcastle Falcons to a 23-10 win over Sale Sharks to make it three wins from three in Pool B.

In a dress rehearsal of their first Premiership fixture on 14 October, Gloucester flew out of the blocks and Reeves raced into the corner before a Morris break set up Jones to score a second try inside 10 minutes, with Lloyd Evans adding a conversion and a penalty.

Morris then tore away from his own 22 following an interception and dodged some tame tackling to plunge over for a third score after 18 minutes.

Gloucester hooker Santiago Socino was sin-binned after a series of infringements just after the half hour and Riley took advantage with a try in the corner from a line-out, and former London Irish centre Joseph dummied his way through for a try on his debut, with Will Edwards converting both.

After the break England lock and former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury came off the bench to make his first Quins appearance and Edwards and Evans exchanged penalties, but neither side could find another try.

At Kingston Park England wing Radwan scorched away from the Sharks defence to dot down in the corner on 16 minutes and just before the half hour he blazed away again, chipping forward, and almost gathered the bouncing ball under pressure on the line, with a penalty try being awarded and Gus Warr being sent to the bin as a result.

Falcons fly-half Brett Connon slotted a conversion and three penalties while Tom Curtis notched a penalty for Sharks and also converted after Tumy Onasanya dribbled the ball over from a maul to pull back a try late on.