Cornish Pirates impressed in the second half of their win at Cambridge

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver says he is pleased after his side got their first Premiership Rugby Cup win of the season at Cambridge.

Having lost to Premiership sides Bath and Exeter in their first two games the Pirates scored 10 tries in their 64-17 win at their newly promoted rivals.

Pirates led 17-12 at the break before scoring seven second-half tries.

"To get on the road and to get a convincing victory like that is always nice," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That said, we had to work hard for it and the guys are really enjoying it now and hopefully, the long trip back will be far easier."

Paver says some choice words in his half-time team talk were needed in order to spur their second half performance:

"I was not happy," he explained.

"It looked alright on the surface, but I knew that we didn't have the bite in the contact on both sides of the ball.

"I wouldn't say I read them the riot act, but there were some firm words to say we've got to pick it up, we've got to do a lot better.

"Once we got out there and got into our stride you could see the quality. We were finding all the holes and ended up scoring some decent tries."

With games against Championship champions Jersey Reds and London Scottish to come before the league campaign begins on 20 October, Paver hopes the rest of his side's Premiership Rugby Cup matches can stand his side in good stead:

"The work we're putting in will pay dividends, like it did last year," he said.

"When it will come I'm not 100% sure, but once we get into the league I would think all of the combinations will be bedded in, all of the work will be done and it's a case of getting the right men in the right places at the right time."