Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Scott van Breda's early try gave Jersey Reds the lead against Exeter

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side will learn from their 43-22 loss to Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Tries from Scott van Breda and Peter Sullivan saw the islanders lead 10-5 midway through the first half before an Exeter side with a number of internationals began to take control.

It was the first time Reds had hosted a top flight side in a competitive game.

"For parts of that game we we really fronted up and did well," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But there was a few key moments where we'll have to go away and learn - you can see how Exeter exerted the pressure.

"On the whole obviously we're disappointed with the result, but there's more to come."

Exeter went on to score seven tries with a side that included England and Wales centres Henry Slade and Joe Hawkins and Australia prop Scott Sio.

It was Jersey's first loss in the cup after a historic win at Bath last week in their first-ever competitive game against a Premiership side.

"On the whole we're pretty happy with our strategy," Biljon added..

"We made 12 changes going into this game, we're backing our squad, we're trusting our squad.

"We know we've got a long season ahead of us and let's keep trying to find that balance and hopefully we can keep building."