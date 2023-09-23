Close menu

England 50-24 Canada: Red Roses win first match of two-Test series in Exeter

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments7

Breaking news
Women's Summer Nations Series: England v Canada
England: (31) 50
Tries: Rowland 2, M Packer, Carson, Kildunne 2, L Packer, Allen Cons: Rowland 5
Canada: (12) 24
Tries: Pelletier, Beukeboom, Tuttosi, Grant Cons: De Goede 2

England cruised to a 50-24 victory in the first match of their two-Test series with Canada in preparation for next month's inaugural WXV tournament.

Helena Rowland contributed 20 points at Sandy Park in the Red Roses' first game since winning the Grand Slam in April.

Rowland and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as Mackenzie Carson, Maisy Allen and Marlie and Lucy Packer also scored.

Justine Pelletier, Tyson Beukeboom, Emily Tuttosi and Maddy Grant scored tries for Canada.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.

Canada: Tessier; Farries, Bermudez, Grant, Symonds; Gallagher, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, Beukeboom, Holtkamp, Senft, Forteza, De Goede.

Replacements: Boag, DeMerchant, Ellis, Royer, Svoboda, Apps, Perry, Harvey.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Big Bad Benny, today at 16:35

    Luckily the mysoginists that troll HYS every time the ladies soccer team play don't follow Rugby so we are safe from them today.

    Well done Red Roses!! 🌹

  • Comment posted by peter , today at 16:31

    Where was the tv coverage? Women’s rugby is a high standard, especially 2 national teams in the top 4. Shame the bbc chose to decline.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:28

    Some good play by England, less forward focused and using backline.
    They will only improve in second match against Canada.
    Defence one area needs a look at but the attack was really positive.
    Rowland kicked well from tee as well

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 16:27

    Why was it not on the BBC?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:31

      SD replied:
      Incredibly the BBC turned down rights to show it even though free! Scandalous. I watched online via YouTube.

  • Comment posted by DoctorBoz, today at 16:25

    Great game! Well played! Shame the BBC decided not to show it live ☹️ Thanks for the live stream on YouTube.

  • Comment posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 16:23

    Well done to both sides but it's a bit of a waste of resources having an HYS on this in the middle of a World Cup.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport