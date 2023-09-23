Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Summer Nations Series: England v Canada England: (31) 50 Tries: Rowland 2, M Packer, Carson, Kildunne 2, L Packer, Allen Cons: Rowland 5 Canada: (12) 24 Tries: Pelletier, Beukeboom, Tuttosi, Grant Cons: De Goede 2

England cruised to a 50-24 victory in the first match of their two-Test series with Canada in preparation for next month's inaugural WXV tournament.

Helena Rowland contributed 20 points at Sandy Park in the Red Roses' first game since winning the Grand Slam in April.

Rowland and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as Mackenzie Carson, Maisy Allen and Marlie and Lucy Packer also scored.

Justine Pelletier, Tyson Beukeboom, Emily Tuttosi and Maddy Grant scored tries for Canada.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.

Canada: Tessier; Farries, Bermudez, Grant, Symonds; Gallagher, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, Beukeboom, Holtkamp, Senft, Forteza, De Goede.

Replacements: Boag, DeMerchant, Ellis, Royer, Svoboda, Apps, Perry, Harvey.