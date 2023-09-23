England 50-24 Canada: Red Roses win first match of two-Test series in Exeter
|Women's Summer Nations Series: England v Canada
|England: (31) 50
|Tries: Rowland 2, M Packer, Carson, Kildunne 2, L Packer, Allen Cons: Rowland 5
|Canada: (12) 24
|Tries: Pelletier, Beukeboom, Tuttosi, Grant Cons: De Goede 2
England cruised to a 50-24 victory in the first match of their two-Test series with Canada in preparation for next month's inaugural WXV tournament.
Helena Rowland contributed 20 points at Sandy Park in the Red Roses' first game since winning the Grand Slam in April.
Rowland and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as Mackenzie Carson, Maisy Allen and Marlie and Lucy Packer also scored.
Justine Pelletier, Tyson Beukeboom, Emily Tuttosi and Maddy Grant scored tries for Canada.
Line-ups
England: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.
Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.
Canada: Tessier; Farries, Bermudez, Grant, Symonds; Gallagher, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, Beukeboom, Holtkamp, Senft, Forteza, De Goede.
Replacements: Boag, DeMerchant, Ellis, Royer, Svoboda, Apps, Perry, Harvey.
