Georgia 18-18 Portugal: Portugal miss out on historic Rugby World Cup win in dramatic finish

By Tom RostanceBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes
Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes failed to convert a last-gasp penalty
2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool C - Georgia v Portugal
Georgia: (13) 18
Tries: Tabutsadze, Zamtaradze Pens: Abzhandadze (2) Cons: Abzhandadze
Portugal: (5) 18
Tries: Storti (2) Pens: Marques (2) Cons: Marques

Portugal missed a last-minute penalty as they were denied a first World Cup win after staging a stirring comeback against Georgia in Toulouse.

After being 13-0 down, Portugal wing Raffaele Storti looked set to be the hero with two superb solo tries as his side led in the dying stages.

But a 79th-minute try awarded by the TV match official drew Georgia level.

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes missed the crucial penalty kick seconds after the restart.

Georgia took just 75 seconds to open the scoring as record try-scorer Akaki Tabutsadze charged over in the corner for his 30th try in 33 Tests.

A conversion and two penalties from Tedo Abzhandadze put Georgia 13-0 up but after wasting countless visits into the Portugal 22, Georgia were stunned when Storti beat three men to race over brilliantly from distance.

Portuguese prop Francisco Fernandes was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Shalva Mamukashvili but even in his absence Portugal were on top.

Tengiz Zamtaradze scores for Georgia
Tengiz Zamtaradze just managed to get the ball onto the line to level the scores at 18-18

Two penalties from Samuel Marques brought them to within two points at 13-11 and then, after captain Tomas Appleton was twice held up after flowing moves, Storti raced over brilliantly again after quick ball from a line-out to huge cheers from the stands.

It was the first time Portugal had scored two tries in a World Cup match.

Georgia mounted heavy pressure in the closing stages, with TMO Joy Neville awarding a try after a huge drive to the line from replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze.

Replacement Luka Matkava missed the conversion from out wide to leave the scores level and when Portugal won a penalty courtesy of a turnover from the kick-off, Sousa Guedes had the chance from range but pulled his kick wide.

Portugal's Jose Madeira and Martim Belo
Portugal's players, including Jose Madeira and Martim Belo, celebrated with fans after claiming their first-ever point at a Rugby World Cup

Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on 7 October, while Portugal take on Australia in St Etienne the next day.

Pool C standings: Wales lead with 10 points, Fiji and Australia are second and third with six points each and Georgia and Portugal have two points each

Reaction - What they said:

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili: "In the first half we had a lot of opportunities to score more tries. We dominated everywhere but we didn't execute. In the second half we lost everything. Portugal played very well. We almost lost this game.

"The opposition took their opportunities to get the momentum which we lost. The reality is they caught the momentum and caught us with quick tries. When you are chasing a score you make a lot of mistakes. When you have your opportunities you have to take them. We had four chances to score a try in the first half and we lost them. That's rugby."

Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet: "We are a young team and there's so much to learn. We are growing every game and we need experience. I want to forgive the bad choices because they defended really well in the second half.

"It could have been worse, this first half. When we played our rugby we scored the try. Just had to change their attitudes we were doing a stupid faults, stupid kicking game, it was terrible. The only strength was we were mentally strong to defend the goal line. That's why we were in this thing in the first half, why we were still alive."

Line-ups

Georgia: Niniashvili; Tabutsadze, Kveseladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili; Chachanidze, Mikautadze; Jalagonia, Saginadze, Gorgadze

Replacements: Zamtaradze, Gogichashvili, Papidze, Cheishvili, Tsutskiridze, Lobzhanidze, Matkava, Tapladze

Portugal: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, Cerqueira; Granate, Martins, Simoes

Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Alves, Belo, Wallis, de Freitas, Lucas, Pinto

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Comments

143 comments

143 comments

  • Comment posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 15:43

    What a revelation are Portugal with ball in hand. A pleasure to watch this game this afternoon. Yes. I know. Tier 2. Don’t care. I was entertained by their fearless rugby. Take a bow the whole team. You as well Georgia as you played your part.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:04

      flibb replied:
      Uruguay, Chile, and Portugal are probably the story of the RWC so far in large part due to their willingness to run the ball and remind us what rugby used to look like pre-2008ish when it became a hybrid of rugby league and union with blitz defences and crash ball carries.

      Yes Fiji have been superb but we mostly knew what was coming from them.

      Uruguay and now Portugal today: fantastique!

  • Comment posted by Steve A, today at 15:38

    Great game, praise to both sides, but particularly Portugal, really enjoyed their commitment, hope they beat Australia.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 15:41

      David replied:
      So do I

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 15:35

    Portugal have been way better than I expected. Good to see

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:46

      flibb replied:
      For those who watch tier 2 we knew they were going to be much better than the 2007 side but I have to say I didn’t expect them to push wales and Georgia in the way they have.

      We knew they had serious skills for the sevens game and for some guys who are semi pro (and clearly struggling with conditioning at times in the game today, pushing themselves through the pain) this is huge credit to them.

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 15:54

    One of the game's of the WC so far. And the best possible riposte to the dinosaurs who think tier 3 nations shouldnt be allowed at a rugby world cup.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 16:01

      Bob replied:
      Well said. A proper rugby match. Watch the Boks Irish arm wrestle very boring

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:42

    Really enjoyable game, well played both teams.

    Makes a mockery of those who say these sides shouldn't be in RWC.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:49

      flibb replied:
      Totally agreed. Can only assume these are guys who don’t move the sport and/or who never played.

      One day Namibia and Romania will get back to pushing teams like Portugal have so far and we will all cheer them on when they do so.

  • Comment posted by Ninis, today at 15:58

    Great game, unlucky Portugal didnt have que confidence for drop goal when on top and to miss last minute.
    PS. People complaining about not good enough for 6N now are missing the point. For the sport to grow, tier 2 countries need to play tier 1 more often. Kids in Portugal, Georgia, Uruguay, Chile, US need to see more victories vs tier 1 and that takes more than a game every 4 or even 8 years.

  • Comment posted by eventualment, today at 15:47

    This is a result that will hopefully give rugby more recognition in Portugal. It even pleased the waiter in my beach side café in the Algarve.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 15:52

      Airbag replied:
      Portuguese rugby is probably like Dutch cricket, the only people to ever get excited about it aren’t Dutch!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 15:41

    A really good game. A draw was a pretty fair result which both teams werent happy with. Both teams were a credit to themselves.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:48

      flibb replied:
      I think so but Portugal will be kicking themselves as the opportunity to win was so clearly theirs with 15-20 mins to go.

      The drop goal (!) was on for several minutes and Georgia were unlikely to score twice.

      Some lovely running from the Portuguese backs, really put England and wales to shame.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:56

    If you told me Georgia v Portugal at rugby was the potential sporting highlight of the weekend, I'd have told you to give your head a wobble.
    Terrific entertainment.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:14

      flibb replied:
      That’s why love the RWC!

      🏉🏉🏉💪🍻😀

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 15:43

    That puts paid to all the chat about Georgia joining the six nations for the next decade or so, thankfully.

    Full congrats to Portugal who have brought their 7s abilities in to the 15 man game.

    For Georgia, they are not the team they were 5-10 years ago and are about as far away from Italy as Italy are from the big boys in the six nations.

    Rugby grows through games like this. Lovely stuff.

    • Reply posted by aratandaferret, today at 15:51

      aratandaferret replied:
      Not exactly, Italy are not far away at all from the other teams in the six nations. Probably play the most exciting ball in hand rugby out of everyone, fantastic rugby team, definitely on a positive road

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 15:59

    Fantastic game, great drama at the end.
    Portugal unlucky not to win this and have shown they are no mugs!
    Full credit to them.

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 15:55

    Ball in hand, this Portugal side are an absolute joy to watch.

    Take note, England!

    • Reply posted by earl of Grimsby, today at 16:07

      earl of Grimsby replied:
      Not just England,most of the rest of the teams so far.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 15:53

    Brilliant game
    So entertaining

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 15:52

    Who said Tier 2 rugby was boring. Great game from both teams

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 15:58

      JimmyC replied:
      Nobody said they were boring. Watching teams lose by 80 or 90 points is though

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 15:42

    Portugal are a joy to watch

    They are two big forwards short of being a serioulsy good side capble of rolling over T1 oppositon

    Martins, Madeira, Marques, Storti, Guedes wd be Top 14 stars given the chance. Portela has huge potential as well

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:51

      flibb replied:
      They could’ve done with George Ford style ten the pocket today nevermind a big forward or two.

      Massive congrats to Portugal but them game was theirs if only they made ita two score lead.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:46

    Best game of the tournament so far. Passion commitment and endeavor. Rugby at its best

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:13

      flibb replied:
      It was definitely up there. A lovely starter to a day of rugby an lovely Indian summer weather to enjoy it as well.

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 15:35

    That sounded (radio) like a truly great game between these two and a draw was probably the best result.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:47

      flibb replied:
      It was a cracker and I have to say Portugal had that game for the taking with 15-20 minutes to go.

      Georgia really didn’t look like scoring twice and all Portugal needed to do was slot a drop goal - something they should be able to do as it’s an important skill in 7s, which is where most of portugals improvement has come from.

      Alas it wasn’t to be and perhaps a draw is a fair result after all.

  • Comment posted by oli, today at 15:57

    Great game to watch

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 15:49

    Great game of Rugby . Georgia's balloon almost popped in the second half and a bit lucky to be awarded the try. Enjoyed a commentary free watch again.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 15:44

    This is exactly why Wales nearly lost to Portugal. What a side.

    • Reply posted by MrBedlington, today at 15:49

      MrBedlington replied:
      And that is why Wale's second team with 13 changes beat Portugal with 4 tries and a bonus point win, what planet are you from, that is why Wale's first team that has been rested for two weeks will beat Australia, and be the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

