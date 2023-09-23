Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes failed to convert a last-gasp penalty

2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool C - Georgia v Portugal Georgia: (13) 18 Tries: Tabutsadze, Zamtaradze Pens: Abzhandadze (2) Cons: Abzhandadze Portugal: (5) 18 Tries: Storti (2) Pens: Marques (2) Cons: Marques

Portugal missed a last-minute penalty as they were denied a first World Cup win after staging a stirring comeback against Georgia in Toulouse.

After being 13-0 down, Portugal wing Raffaele Storti looked set to be the hero with two superb solo tries as his side led in the dying stages.

But a 79th-minute try awarded by the TV match official drew Georgia level.

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes missed the crucial penalty kick seconds after the restart.

Georgia took just 75 seconds to open the scoring as record try-scorer Akaki Tabutsadze charged over in the corner for his 30th try in 33 Tests.

A conversion and two penalties from Tedo Abzhandadze put Georgia 13-0 up but after wasting countless visits into the Portugal 22, Georgia were stunned when Storti beat three men to race over brilliantly from distance.

Portuguese prop Francisco Fernandes was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Shalva Mamukashvili but even in his absence Portugal were on top.

Tengiz Zamtaradze just managed to get the ball onto the line to level the scores at 18-18

Two penalties from Samuel Marques brought them to within two points at 13-11 and then, after captain Tomas Appleton was twice held up after flowing moves, Storti raced over brilliantly again after quick ball from a line-out to huge cheers from the stands.

It was the first time Portugal had scored two tries in a World Cup match.

Georgia mounted heavy pressure in the closing stages, with TMO Joy Neville awarding a try after a huge drive to the line from replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze.

Replacement Luka Matkava missed the conversion from out wide to leave the scores level and when Portugal won a penalty courtesy of a turnover from the kick-off, Sousa Guedes had the chance from range but pulled his kick wide.

Portugal's players, including Jose Madeira and Martim Belo, celebrated with fans after claiming their first-ever point at a Rugby World Cup

Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on 7 October, while Portugal take on Australia in St Etienne the next day.

Reaction - What they said:

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili: "In the first half we had a lot of opportunities to score more tries. We dominated everywhere but we didn't execute. In the second half we lost everything. Portugal played very well. We almost lost this game.

"The opposition took their opportunities to get the momentum which we lost. The reality is they caught the momentum and caught us with quick tries. When you are chasing a score you make a lot of mistakes. When you have your opportunities you have to take them. We had four chances to score a try in the first half and we lost them. That's rugby."

Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet: "We are a young team and there's so much to learn. We are growing every game and we need experience. I want to forgive the bad choices because they defended really well in the second half.

"It could have been worse, this first half. When we played our rugby we scored the try. Just had to change their attitudes we were doing a stupid faults, stupid kicking game, it was terrible. The only strength was we were mentally strong to defend the goal line. That's why we were in this thing in the first half, why we were still alive."

Line-ups

Georgia: Niniashvili; Tabutsadze, Kveseladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili; Chachanidze, Mikautadze; Jalagonia, Saginadze, Gorgadze

Replacements: Zamtaradze, Gogichashvili, Papidze, Cheishvili, Tsutskiridze, Lobzhanidze, Matkava, Tapladze

Portugal: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, Cerqueira; Granate, Martins, Simoes

Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Alves, Belo, Wallis, de Freitas, Lucas, Pinto

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)