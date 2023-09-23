Close menu

South Africa 8-13 Ireland: Irish deliver statement World Cup win over holders in Paris

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Stade de France

From the section Irish Rugby

Mack Hansen scores Ireland's try
Mack Hansen scored the first try of the game
Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Ireland
South Africa: (3) 8
Try: Kolbe Pen: Libbok
Ireland: (7) 13
Try: Hansen Con: Sexton Pens: Sexton, Crowley

Ireland remain in pole position to top Pool B after they beat holders South Africa in a low-scoring but riveting World Cup slugfest in Paris.

With Ireland struggling, Manie Libbok's penalty edged South Africa ahead in the first half before Mack Hansen's try.

Cheslin Kolbe hit back for the Boks but after Libbok failed to convert, Johnny Sexton's penalty put Ireland ahead.

In a nail-biting finish, Ireland's defence absorbed pressure before Jack Crowley's penalty sealed an Irish win.

At the end of a brutal and relentless Test battle, South Africa pushed for a match-winning try, but after being repelled by a heroic defensive effort from the world's number one side, the Irish contingent in the 78,452 Stade de France crowd greeted a famous win with thunderous acclaim.

It is Ireland's 16th straight Test win and a major boost to their World Cup hopes having fronted up to a ferocious South African side to put themselves on the cusp of another quarter-final place.

Having beaten Scotland and Romania, South Africa remain on course to reach the last eight but this was their first defeat in nine World Cup matches and they must now regroup after being bested by one of their biggest rivals in a titanic heavyweight dust-up.

But the Springboks will rue their missed chances on a night when their unreliable goal-kicking prevented them from turning momentum in their favour.

Ireland edge first half despite early errors

This had been widely touted as the most anticipated match of the pool stage, pitting the world's top two sides in a fascinating clash of styles: the speed and ruthlessness of the Irish attack against a mighty, parsimonious South African defence that shipped just three points in their opening two games.

While Ireland won 19-16 when the sides met in Dublin last year, it is well known that South Africa are a different beast at rugby's global showpiece.

Boks backs coach Mzwandile Stick had said on the eve of the match that "World Cups are a different story", and during a first half in which Ireland made a series of uncharacteristic errors, his words appeared prophetic.

Indeed, while both sides displayed early nerves, it was South Africa who benefited from a creaking Irish line-out, with Libbok's penalty coming at the end of a move sparked by one of several Ronan Kelleher throws that missed its target.

Despite being roared on by raucous Irish support, the Grand Slam winners seemed out of sorts, the Springbok confidence growing with every ferocious hit on a green jersey and Ireland frustration deepening with every failed attempt to break the three-time champions.

While the brute of South Africa's defence clearly unnerved their rivals, Ireland weathered the storm before momentum dramatically swung seven minutes before the interval when a brilliant carry from the in-form Bundee Aki, who won his 50th cap.

Aki, who earlier landed a crucial tackle on Jesse Kriel, showed pace and power to drive his side up the pitch. This time, Ireland stayed patient and moved the ball smartly before a thunderous roar greeted Hansen touching down - although he came close to the deadball line - after Sexton had come within inches of scoring a superb try of his own.

The veteran fly-half nailed the conversion to put Ireland 7-3 up with the returning feelgood factor helped by Garry Ringrose's return after passing a head injury assessment (HIA).

Springboks fail to capitalise

Despite finishing the first half on top, Ireland's line-out issues continued after the restart but they were given a let-off when a Faf de Klerk penalty from halfway came back off the post.

The Springboks piled on the pressure from there and eventually worked the ball wide to Kolbe, who crossed to move the champions 8-7 in front.

But with Libbok having pushed his conversion attempt wide, Ireland edged back ahead through Sexton's penalty.

Chasing the game, South Africa gradually turned to their much talked-about 'Bomb Squad' - the seven forwards named on the bench - and while Ireland's indiscipline offered the Boks a route back into the game, their kicking woes deepened as Libbok and De Klerk failed to land penalties.

Irish nerves were somewhat calmed by Crowley, Sexton's fly-half replacement, kicking them five points clear.

With the clock ticking down Irish fans roared their team towards victory, and while South Africa found time for one last attempt to snatch the win, those in green turned over a maul as the two nations' first World Cup meeting ended with Irish ecstasy.

Having underlined their status as the world's best team and serious contenders for the Webb Ellis Cup, Andy Farrell's side face Scotland in a fortnight while South Africa take on Tonga next week in their final pool match.

Line-ups

South Africa: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Van Staden, Smith, Reinach.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Ryan, Beirne, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Sheehan, Bealham, Kilcoyne, Henderson, Baird, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France) & James Doleman (New Zealand)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Comments

Join the conversation

1075 comments

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 21:57

    Despite the low score, what an incredible game of rugby and the best game of the WC so far! The two best teams in the world coming together in a clash of the titans. I'm an England fan but can't help wishing Ireland, especially after this momentus game against SA, the best of luck this tournament ☘️☘️☘️☘️

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:02

      flibb replied:
      As a neutral I think the Fiji games have been more enjoyable just because rheyve had total knockout jeopardy to them.

      The time wasting and clock stoppages jn this game we’re also a big drag.

  • Comment posted by Peadar Ruadh, today at 21:57

    Speaking as a Scot, this result is a disaster for us. But the better team won in a great game. Well done, magnificent Ireland! I hope you go on to win the cup.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 21:59

      flibb replied:
      Hard to say the better team won based on the raw facts of the game.

  • Comment posted by Numbers left, today at 21:58

    Congrats to Ireland but the Boks arguably threw it away by missing 11 points in kicks. No team has won, or will win, a World Cup without a world class kicker!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:07

      flibb replied:
      Boks looked very casual at times.

      Not sure they will mind the loss.

      Often felt like they were flexing on Ireland with how unbothered they looked abo it anything other than just smashing them.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 21:58

    That was BRUTAL. Congrats to Ireland.

    All the Tier 1 southern hemisphere teams have already been beaten in this World Cup.

    Perhaps the NH teams are finally on top? We shall see!

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 22:00

    Epic test match .
    Well done Ireland
    That match is what the World Cup needed .
    The Irish fans immense I thought us welsh were passionate that was on another level..great win

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 22:07

      cb replied:
      Great match, felt like a final, but Ireland got lucky and the next time the boks play a big game bring a kicker and ditch the 7-1 smoke screen. Ireland celebrating like you've won, its a pool game lads. Money still on the boks, strength in depth and they'll learn from this.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 21:57

    Magnificent performance from Ireland. Bundee Aki has been the player of the tournament so far.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:01

      flibb replied:
      For Ireland or overall?

  • Comment posted by toffeedools, today at 21:59

    Irish fan here. Very little between these 2 sides. A few missed kicks, a decision at a critical moment makes all the difference. Delighted with the win, best of luck SA for the rest of the WC

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:12

      flibb replied:
      On the stats, SA were utterly dominant for periods.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 21:58

    Disappointed the boks didn't get it done but well done to Ireland. Losing bonus point could be crucial. What a battle, Hugely physical today from both sides. Not a huge amount in it. Big fan of Libbock but we need to go with Pollard now, not going to win a WC without a kicker.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 21:59

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      …or 7/1!

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 21:57

    Quite simply, a monster of a Test match – and we've still quite a way to go before the knock-out stages.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 21:59

      flibb replied:
      Good in parts but it felt like something was obviously missing.

      Namely win at all costs rugby.

      No way SA let libbok kick those in a final.

  • Comment posted by Ron Binary, today at 22:00

    Well done Ireland a gritty win, the world Cup has begun.

    But deary me, how many points did the Saffers leave out there. 50% kickers aren't what the doc ordered I'm afraid.

    Also thought SA got nothing despite mullering Ireland in the scrum all game.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:14

      flibb replied:
      Tbf we’ve had several great games already.
      This felt like the NZ and France game: yes two teams going for it but to SH side almost felt like they were holding something back.

      SA looked very naive at times and not really in full on win at all costs mode, which they obviously found in the knockouts 4 years ago.

  • Comment posted by qualmtree, today at 22:08

    South African here. Brilliant match. No qualms about losing to this Irish team. Our lack of kicker cost us. Onwards and upwards!

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 22:10

      Just__Facts replied:
      Libbock is atrocious. Why not just let the 9 kick them all?

  • Comment posted by Tommy 74, today at 21:58

    I'm Scottish. We've no chance. I get dogs abuse for this. But we have never beaten a higher ranked team at a WC. And won't this time

    • Reply posted by No_More_Poison, today at 22:06

      No_More_Poison replied:
      Scotland are, IMHO, 5th favourites....well above my England team. Scotland are a very good team but the problem you have is that SA, Eire and France are immense ATM. Good luck Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤞

  • Comment posted by LVP, today at 21:59

    What a test match, both teams played like men possessed!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:11

      flibb replied:
      Is that why okeefe was making such strange calls then? 👻

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:00

    Long way to go yet. But a breathtaking and exhausting game. Congrats to both sides, we have witnessed world class rugby.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:34

      flibb replied:
      World class physicality definitely. I’d like to think there’s more clinicality and ambition to be had in the latter stages of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Guest, today at 22:01

    South Africa undone by their kicking. Well done to Ireland.

    • Reply posted by StaBiDao, today at 22:04

      StaBiDao replied:
      Can’t play at this level without a points kicker. With a good line out why didn’t SA go to the corner.

  • Comment posted by mutonchops, today at 22:02

    Oof! What a match!

    Boks will regret not selecting a kicking 10, left 11 points out there.

    Ireland showed some great backs moves, and fronted up to the most physical team out there. If that was the final we would have been treated.

    • Reply posted by Birdz, today at 22:30

      Birdz replied:
      Agreed. Good comment.

  • Comment posted by palaceman, today at 22:01

    Great game. I’d say SA lost that more than anything, though Ireland turnovers and defence was big- but SA missed their kicks and kept bungling a big scrummaging advantage

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:37

      flibb replied:
      Yes exactly right.

      SA got what they wanted out of it: total domination physically and mostly on top at the set piece.

      The contact area decided the game. Ireland are good but they’re also invariably illegal and quite how they get such favourable refereeing decisions at the rucks I will never know.

      SA stitch those good things with the “work ons” together and they win the final IMO.

  • Comment posted by StormersFan, today at 21:58

    Classic game, one to remember. Well done Ireland.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 22:08

      CleverHound replied:
      I forgot, who was playing?

  • Comment posted by justkickit, today at 21:57

    Great game, well done both sides, proper match up.

    • Reply posted by Birdz, today at 22:29

      Birdz replied:
      Really enjoyed the battle. Well done both teams.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 21:58

    You have to worry about the seeding when Ireland, South Africa, France & New Zealand are all on the same side of the draw. Well done Ireland. Both teams were excellent.

    • Reply posted by Foxy, today at 22:00

      Foxy replied:
      I know. But it's time to get over it.

