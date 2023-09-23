England 71-0 Chile: Henry Arundell scores five tries in Rugby World Cup pool game
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Rugby World Cup: Pool D
|England: (31) 71
|Tries: Arundell 5, Dan 2, Rodd, Smith 2, Willis Cons: Farrell 8
|Chile: (0) 0
Wing Henry Arundell scored five tries as England sliced apart Pool D's weakest opposition to all but qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
The 20-year-old's clutch of scores matches the most scored by an England men's player in a Test and moves him to the top of the tournament try-scoring standings in his first appearance of the campaign.
England, as expected, were far too strong for the spirited, but limited Chile, as their forward power and backline edge had the Rugby World Cup debutants in near-constant retreat.
While Arundell's feat will steal the headlines, the pick of their 11 tries came from Marcus Smith, who raced onto his own kick after a searing break from his new role as a full-back.
England will complete their pool-stage campaign in a fortnight's time against Samoa, and could even be assured of their last-eight place before then should other results work their way.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.
Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant
Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.
Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza
Even though give some credit to England, In total respect to Chile, they played a team who should be badly beaten every time by top sides. Well done England, but let's keep our feet firmly on the ground.
Farrell is going to beats Jonny’s scoring record. We get it. Don’t need to bleet on about it every bloody conversion!
Honestly it seems the commentators are given the same 5 items on a list to talk about every 10 mins! Talk about the live action!
And Henry the Fifth - cringe!
England should be pleased, scored some great tries. Positives were, strong pack including good performances from Dan, Ribbands, and Willis. In the backs Smith is the star player and Arundell did well to finish his tries.
Job done.
Arundell was top drawer.
8 conversions
0 penalties
Fun
They do the Tour De France brilliantly so what's going on with this bunch of clowns. It's embarassing and never watched so many games with the sound turned off.
Not bad for a total game involvement of eleven seconds!