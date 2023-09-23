Close menu

England 71-0 Chile: Henry Arundell scores five tries in Rugby World Cup pool game

Henry Arundell
Arundell's five tries helped England to their biggest win of this Rugby World Cup campaign
Rugby World Cup: Pool D
England: (31) 71
Tries: Arundell 5, Dan 2, Rodd, Smith 2, Willis Cons: Farrell 8
Chile: (0) 0

Wing Henry Arundell scored five tries as England sliced apart Pool D's weakest opposition to all but qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old's clutch of scores matches the most scored by an England men's player in a Test and moves him to the top of the tournament try-scoring standings in his first appearance of the campaign.

England, as expected, were far too strong for the spirited, but limited Chile, as their forward power and backline edge had the Rugby World Cup debutants in near-constant retreat.

While Arundell's feat will steal the headlines, the pick of their 11 tries came from Marcus Smith, who raced onto his own kick after a searing break from his new role as a full-back.

England will complete their pool-stage campaign in a fortnight's time against Samoa, and could even be assured of their last-eight place before then should other results work their way.

Line-ups

England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:35

    So England fans, hands up if you would prefer YOUR team to play with that style and those tactics for the rest of the World Cup….????

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 18:39

      alex1817 replied:
      Even if we still get beat, I’d rather lose with that type of rugby rather than Kick Kick Kick.

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 18:35

    Even Though I'm a very passionate English fan of rugby, the commentary team where absolutely dreadful, saying things like where has this England team been, England fantastic, England superb.
    Even though give some credit to England, In total respect to Chile, they played a team who should be badly beaten every time by top sides. Well done England, but let's keep our feet firmly on the ground.

    • Reply posted by CwmTD, today at 18:47

      CwmTD replied:
      Refreshing take

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 18:36

    Give it a bloody rest ITV!

    Farrell is going to beats Jonny’s scoring record. We get it. Don’t need to bleet on about it every bloody conversion!

    Honestly it seems the commentators are given the same 5 items on a list to talk about every 10 mins! Talk about the live action!

    And Henry the Fifth - cringe!

    • Reply posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 18:40

      Oh Danny boy replied:
      But yet who would you rather have in your starting XV - Farrell or Wilkinson?

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 18:37

    Marcus Smith was outstanding! Henry is a finisher!

    • Reply posted by JC Bath, today at 18:41

      JC Bath replied:
      As were England. Let's hope we can continue playing attacking rugby. QFs here we come.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 18:41

    Malins is not international standard.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 18:43

      Blimmer replied:
      Yep he struggled but maybe it's a form thing. I've seen him play much better than that

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 18:39

    Another ridiculous and farcical mismatch, vs part timers. Nothing to be excited about here. Tonight’s entertainment is coming up, a proper game between two well matched teams, a fascinating comparison of tactics and styles.

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 18:44

      longsuffren replied:
      Completely agree, the real rugby comes tonight, England are tier two, chile tier 4, utter dross.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 18:38

    Obviously you can only beat what's in front of you & Chile tried hard but were poor. Still onwards and upwards & well done England.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 18:35

    If Borthwick doesn't start Smith in any game from now on he's a mug. Don't diss Chile, he just does things others simply can't.

    • Reply posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 18:38

      FeIchmeister 5000 replied:
      Because every game Smith has started for England, he’s done so well?

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 18:36

    First team into the quarter finals then.

    • Reply posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 18:41

      Oh Danny boy replied:
      Is there a trophy for that?

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 18:36

    Well played to Chile, they had some good phases but came across a stronger team.

    England should be pleased, scored some great tries. Positives were, strong pack including good performances from Dan, Ribbands, and Willis. In the backs Smith is the star player and Arundell did well to finish his tries.

    Job done.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 18:40

    A good result, sure, but we want to see a performance against a top tier side...

    Arundell was top drawer.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 18:54

      luckyspurs replied:
      We got one against Argentina.

  • Comment posted by get real, today at 18:43

    And thus ended the international career of Ben Youngs. Billy and Freddie must be worried too. Thanks, Ben, but this was a WC too far.

    • Reply posted by Justin Waller, today at 18:49

      Justin Waller replied:
      Maybe a good call. Think Freddie has some credit on the the bank however

  • Comment posted by luckyspurs, today at 18:44

    11 tries
    8 conversions
    0 penalties

    Fun

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 18:48

      longsuffren replied:
      Who for?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:40

    Greetings from Paris. Well done England on a powerhouse performance. Pace is a killer!

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 18:41

    The first twenty minutes went nowhere, then somebody opened their eyes and we were off. Less dithering about at the back at the set, just playing. Farrell had a good one, Arundell a good one, it's rare to score as well as that. The doubters and I was one of them were wrong, but Smith really added to the pie. Willis grafted away. Question is has Borthwick got the nerve to do it again "He has to"

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 18:53

      Leo replied:
      Yes he has to against Aust, Ire NZ, S Africa et cetera....oh wait these are professional/top teams...maybe not.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 18:36

    A good result for England, but like the France game the other day…I’m not sure what England gain from a one sided performance? I guess there’s a confidence boost…particularly as Chile started well. But it should not be forgotten that Chile, whilst playing with a lot of heart, is a semi-professional team. The one bonus perhaps is that England don’t appear to have suffered an injury like Dupont’s.

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 18:50

    Why oh why are ITV so bad at rugby ?

    They do the Tour De France brilliantly so what's going on with this bunch of clowns. It's embarassing and never watched so many games with the sound turned off.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 18:53

      Sulky replied:
      they were never rugby

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 18:37

    Five tries for Arundell.
    Not bad for a total game involvement of eleven seconds!

  • Comment posted by Tykesabroad, today at 18:54

    Refreshing attitude shown today. Ribbons was excellent and Itojo should be put on notice that he does not get an automatic place. Malins slow and dreadful.

  • Comment posted by RedBlackBakingDevil, today at 18:54

    Great to see England play with the ball in hand for a change...but it was Chile...and the first 20 mins were still poor. Don't see Smith at 15 working, other than last 30, against Top Tier. Still don't see an argument for Farrell. Arundel is a no brainer. Ribbans looked good too

