Chile conceded 11 tries against England, who went into the game ranked sixth in the world

Chile head coach Pablo Lemoine says his side "never had a chance" of beating England in their World Cup Pool D game.

Tournament debutants Chile, the lowest-ranked side in the World Cup at 22, were thrashed 71-0 by England.

"I'm not really disappointed, sorry, that's the reality," said Lemoine.

"We haven't played that kind of game in the cycle between the World Cups. I hope that changes because it's not good for the game or the supporters - the score is completely unfair."

The South American team qualified for their first World Cup by beating the United States 52-51 in a two-legged qualification play-off in July 2022.

However, Lemoine's side, who have only scored three tries so far in the competition, did not play a side from tier one in the lead-up to the World Cup in France.

Thirty of Chile's 33-man squad play their club rugby for Selknam, a professional club based in Santiago - the capital of Chile.

One of the exceptions is captain Martin Sigren, who turned out for Championship side Doncaster Knights last season, becoming the first Chilean to play professional rugby union in England.

Sigren believes in four years the results against top-ranked teams may change, drawing comparisons to Chile losing 56-0 to Canada in 2019 - a team they beat two years later to prevent Canada appearing in France.

"Four years ago we were getting the same result against Canada and the USA. We were losing games against Brazil," said 27-year-old Sigren.

"Four years later, look at us, we're here, so I have to hold on to that."

Chile play fellow South American outfit Argentina in their final pool game on 30 September in Nantes.