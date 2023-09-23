Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Arundell scored five tries in England's rout of Chile in Lille

Henry Arundell said his record-equalling five tries for England in their 71-0 World Cup win over Chile in Pool D was "surreal".

His tally matches Josh Lewsey in a landslide win over Uruguay at the 2003 World Cup and the five scored by Rory Underwood against Fiji in 1989.

Arundell, 20, made his first World Cup appearance as one of 12 changes to the starting England side that beat Japan.

"It's what dreams are made of," Arundell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The referee blew the final whistle and a bit of an emotional surge came over me at what had just happened. It's very surreal.

"Hopefully we can go on and do something special but Samoa are the main focus now and I'm really grateful to the coaches and the lads for what they have done for me.

"We want to win the group and the future can be whatever we want it to be."

Only New Zealand's Marc Ellis has scored more tries in a World Cup game, with six of the All Blacks' 21 in their 145-17 win over Japan in 1995.

Arundell was making only his third England start after earning his full debut in the defeat by Ireland at the end of this year's Six Nations campaign.

He was first called up to the senior England squad by Eddie Jones during last summer's tour to Australia and marked his first cap with a stunning solo try.

He shone from the bench in the Six Nations win over Italy with a powerful finish and is now in contention to start against Samoa in England's final pool game.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said Arundell "took his opportunities brilliantly".

"He is a fantastic finisher and the message to him is to bring his point of difference on the pitch and back himself," said Borthwick. "He certainly did that."

"I think we also have to credit the people playing on the inside of him to create those opportunities, I thought today you saw a great blend."The team played in a few different ways, led by Owen [Farrell]. It's important we credit Chile who I thought played in a courageous manner."

Arundell signed for French side Racing 92 this summer following the demise of London Irish and the utility back said he was playing for his former team-mates.

He added: "A lot of me was playing for those London Irish lads today. It was a sad time but a lot of those lads have come through in a strong way."

Another player to stand out in the thumping win over Chile was Marcus Smith, in a new role at full-back.

England opted to utilise the Harlequins fly-half's game management and distribution skills from deeper, and Arundell was full of praise for his team-mate's performance in the 15 shirt.

"I will always be grateful to him [Smith] for helping me out," Arundell said.

"He is brilliant throughout the week. It's not just what everyone sees but in and around the environment and what he does in training is special."

'It's giving me another perspective'

The reliable presence of Freddie Steward has been preferred at full-back in England's opening two games but Smith's two impressive tries and attacking intent against Chile could raise a question for Borthwick.

Smith said he had a "special feeling" making his first World Cup start.

"Any time you get an opportunity to play for your country, whatever position you are in, it is always an honour," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"To play with the boys I have worked so hard with over the last 10/11 weeks was amazing. My family was here as well, and to see my shirt when I walked into the changing room meant a lot to me.

"Hopefully we can build on that performance."

On playing 80 minutes at full-back, Smith added: "It was very different. Obviously I was getting my hands on the ball in wider positions in a lot more space and it's special when you have two distributors inside you who have unbelievable skill and an ability to identify space.

"It's also easy again when you have two wingers who always demand the ball and can make something out of nothing."

What next for England?

England could top the pool with victory over Samoa in their final group game when they return to Lille on 7 October.

Qualification for the quarter-finals could be confirmed if results go England's way during next weekend's rest from action.