Nic Dolly scored the first of Leicester's 10 tries against Ampthill

Premiership Rugby Cup Leicester (36) 64 Tries: Dolly 3, Whiteley, Ilione, Simmons, Hatherell, Vanes, Porter, Van Wyk Cons: Shillcock 7 Ampthill (7) 14 Tries: Bracken, Nearchou Cons: Parks 2

Leicester maintained their 100% Premiership Rugby Cup record as they beat Championship minnows Ampthill to make it three wins out of three.

Tigers were far from full strength, but still ran in 10 tries to leapfrog back above Newcastle at the top of Pool B.

Hooker Nic Dolly led the way with a first-half hat-trick to help Tigers trigger a 36-7 interval lead.

Fellow forwards Emeka Ilione, Kyle Hatherell, Archie Vanes and Francois van Wyk all crossed the whitewash.

Only three of the tries came from the Tigers backs, scrum-half Tom Whiteley, winger Harry Simmons and his late replacement Guy Porter, who scored the try of the match, while former Worcester full-back Jamie Shillcock marked the first anniversary of Warriors' last game by kicking seven conversions.

Ampthill scored two tries, from on-loan Saracens scrum-half Charlie Bracken, son of former England number nine Kyran Bracken, and prop Zac Nearchou, both converted by Gwyn Parks.

The Bedfordshire side, who have lost all their three group games so far, now face a local derby at home to Bedford Blues next Saturday, when Leicester host second-placed Newcastle.