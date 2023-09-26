Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Antoine Dupont was hurt in a tackle by Johan Deysel which resulted in the Namibia captain being sent off

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Italy Venue: OL Stadium Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC radio commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

There is "no doubt" that France captain Antoine Dupont could recover to play in a Rugby World Cup quarter-final, says forwards coach William Servat.

France face Italy next on 6 October and, should they top Pool A, will play their quarter-final nine days later.

Namibia captain Johan Deysel, who was sent off for making head-to-head contact in a tackle on Dupont, will miss his team's next five matches.

Deysel learned his sanction at an independent disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Dupont had surgery a day after sustaining his facial injury and Servat added that he expects the Toulouse scrum-half, 26, to return to training at the weekend.

"The operation went well, he is resting," said Servat. "He will be back training on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are days off for us, he will have time to return in that period of time.

"I have no doubt about his ability to play in the quarter-final."

France have won their first three pool matches and avoiding defeat by Italy in Lyon will confirm a quarter-final spot, while a fourth victory will send the hosts through as Pool A winners.

Deysel suspended

The disciplinary committee found that Deysel's "act of foul play" during the game in Marseille was "at the top end of the scale of seriousness of offending".

However, a potential 12-game ban was reduced by 50% because of mitigating factors, such as the player's apology to Dupont and his previous disciplinary record.

A further match will be removed from the suspension if Deysel takes part in the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling, which he has said he intends to do.

Speaking in the aftermath of Thursday's match, the centre said: "I would like to extend my best wishes to Antoine. Clearly, I meant no harm.

"Everything happened very quickly and I couldn't get my head out of the way quick enough, resulting in a head clash.

"I know the rules and immediately knew that I was at fault. I spoke with [France coach] Fabien Galthie immediately after the match and sent my best wishes and apologies to Antoine both personally and via the France team doctor.

"He is a great player and person and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Namibia have lost their first three pool matches and will exit the World Cup after their final group game against Uruguay on Wednesday (16:45 BST).