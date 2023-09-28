Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Thomas du Toit (centre) has joined his new team-mates at Bath earlier than expected after missing the World Cup

South Africa prop Thomas du Toit says he has a "lot of growing to do" after linking up with his new team-mates at Bath.

The 28-year-old's signing with the Premiership club was announced in March.

The tight-head prop, who won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2019, was initially due to join the club after this year's tournament.

But he missed out on selection, although remains on injury standby.

"Everything is new to me but I'm trying to learn as fast as possible," Du Toit told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I'm really seeing that these guys learn very fast and it's something that I need to adapt to and get better at.

"The scrumming is hard, the mauling is hard, there's bits and pieces that I'm not used to that I'm trying to adapt and get to as quickly as possible.

"I've got a lot to learn and a lot of growing to do."

Du Toit has been capped 18 times by South Africa and and had spent the past 10 seasons with the Sharks, playing in his home country.

He previously had short spells with Munster and Toulouse, but said the appeal of playing in the Premiership - and under compatriot and director of rugby Johann van Graan - was the main factor in his move.

"In the URC [United Rugby Championship] it was very difficult to travel, playing in the French competition it's a lot of rugby - not that it's a bad thing - but what we found was we wanted to have more time as a family, and as much as we possibly can, and the Premiership allows that," Du Toit said.

"It's a great competition also, I've chatted to some of the boys and they rated it unbelievably high."

Du Toit is one of three new players at Bath this season, alongside marquee signing Finn Russell.

After a number of fallow seasons at the bottom of the league table, a strong end to the campaign last season and the incoming new arrivals has led to greater optimism around the club this summer.

"I would really like to see where this team can go," Du Toit added.

"We're building towards something great, I think you'd be naive if you weren't saying that you're here to win and to win trophies.

"Especially coming from where we were last year, I think it will be a step up and I'm excited to see if we can actually win a trophy."