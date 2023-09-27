Paul Smith acted as interim CEO of Sale Sharks after Sid Sutton left the club in July

Sale Sharks have appointed former prop Paul Smith as their new chief executive officer following an interim spell in the position.

The 54-year-old takes over on a full-time basis from Sid Sutton, who left the Premiership club in July. external-link

Smith played more than 150 games for Sale and continued working for the club after injury forced his retirement.

"It's a massive honour to be given this role," Smith told the club's official website following his appointment.

"If you'd have told me as an 18-year-old making my debut that this is where I would be 36 years later I wouldn't have believed it.

"First and foremost, I'm a Sharks fan and I've devoted most of my life to this brilliant club. I'm really excited now to have this opportunity to drive it forward and make sure we achieve our potential on and off the pitch.

"We want to grow the club, grow the crowds and get the Salford Stadium bouncing every week. We've got everything going for us here and last season gave us a glimpse of what we can achieve together."

Following the conclusion of his playing career, Smith first took up a role in the club's finance team and was later team manager under Philippe Saint-Andre before going on to serve as operations manager and then operations director.

"I've known Paul for almost 30 years, since he played loosehead prop for Sale pre the professional era," Sharks co-owner Simon Orange said.

"He is very considered and capable and 100% trustworthy. He loves the club and we love him. He's been with the club as long as anyone and we are confident he is the right man to lead the club for many years to come."