Uruguay 36-26 Namibia: Second-half fightback denies Namibia first Rugby World Cup win

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments68

Santiago Arata
Scrum-half Santiago Arata (left) plays his club rugby at Castres in the Top 14
Rugby World Cup Pool A: Uruguay v Namibia
Uruguay: (12) 36
Tries: Amaya 2, Kessler, Arata, Basso Cons: Etcheverry 3, Berchesi Pens: Berchesi
Namibia: (20) 26
Try: Mouton, Greyling Cons: Swanepoel 2 Pens: Swanepoel 4

Uruguay beat Namibia in Lyon to record their first pool win at the Rugby World Cup and deny the African nation a first win in the competition.

Two early tries from Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling, along with the boot of Tiaan Swanepoel, put Namibia in control at half-time.

Uruguay responded in the second half through tries by Baltazar Amaya, Santiago Arata and Bautista Basso.

Namibia prop Desiderius Sethie was then sent off to end any hope of history.

Uruguay came into the fixture as favourites after impressing against France to deny the hosts a bonus-point win before leading at half-time against Italy.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee rotated his squad for last week's meeting with France, which ended in a 96-0 defeat, to focus on claiming a first World Cup win for the nation on their 26th attempt in their final match at this year's tournament.

The strategy appeared to be working in the opening stages, with Mouton scoring an intercept try after just a minute. But four games in 18 days for Namibia began to take its toll in the second period, as two pieces of individual magic from full-back Amaya and Arata put Uruguay ahead for the first time.

The two scores came with prop Johan Coetzee in the sin bin, as discipline proved to be the African side's major downfall. Captain Tjiuee Uanivi was next to be yellow-carded before replacement Sethie saw his yellow card upgraded to a red for making direct head contact with an upright tackle.

The win is Uruguay's fourth in their World Cup history, with their final game of the pool against New Zealand next Thursday.

For Namibia, the wait for a first win at the tournament rolls on.

Pool A table

Line-ups

Uruguay: Amaya; Basso, Perez, Vilaseca (capt), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Arbelo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Deus.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Piussi, Rodriguez, Dosantos, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Alonso.

Sin bin: Dosantos (76)

Namibia: Loubser; Mouton, Izaacs, Burger, Greyling; Swanepoel, Stevens; Benade, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Ludick, De Klerk, Gaoseb, Uanivi (capt), Hardwick.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Sethie, Shifuka, Van Lill, Katjijeko, Booysen, Theron, Van der Bergh.

Sin bin: Coetzee (48) Uanivi (62)

Red card: Sethie (63)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 20:06

    Sad times. Another game decided on cards

  • Comment posted by marti, today at 20:01

    Yellow cards spoilt the game again. Some deserved but others questionable.

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 19:55

    They deserved to win Namibia very indisciplined

  • Comment posted by Brexit has become boring, today at 19:55

    I've enjoyed watching Namibia all through this tournament so wanted them to get a win. A lack of fitness/discipline let them down though. I suppose coming in as an underdog against some big teams and playing all 4 of their games while others have only played 2 wouldn't have helped them much: I think that needs looking at. A tier 1 team would be screaming blue murder if it happened to them.

    Stubakka_99, today at 20:02

      Stubakka_99 replied:
      South Africa are doing the same. Their bye week is the last week.

  • Comment posted by sastro, today at 19:53

    It's surely the case that Namibia's qualification for the world cup is too easy. There are better sides waiting.

    Philip, today at 19:57

      Philip replied:
      The qualification process is thorough. The top 3 teams in each group in the 2019 tournament automatically qualify for 2023. Then you have regional tournaments which end in a world wide final tournament to qualify. So, clearly, they were one of the better teams to go that route. The others lost.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 19:41

    Good enjoyable game, these teams have place at the World Cup, look at japan shopping 145 points to nz in 95 - 20 years later shocking the boks and then Scotland and Ireland 2019. Give tier 2 chance to develop and they will. Imagine what a win over Australia would do for Portugal

    sastro, today at 19:54

      sastro replied:
      But Namibia have developed from bad to dreadful. They've had their chance.

  • Comment posted by arfc1922, today at 19:41

    Strange in a competition starting 07/09 and it’s 27/09, there would be time between games for teams. Yet, Namibia have played their 4 pool games in 18 days while 9 of the other 19 teams have played 2 each…

    johnstrac, today at 19:44

      johnstrac replied:
      Namibia actually played every 6 days, not great but not bad.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:39

    Something very wrong with match scheduling when Namibia have to play for games in 18 days, yet teams like Scotland and New Zealand have only played two games each. It was clear today that Namibia began to get tired early in the second half and discipline wilted. That was when Uruguay drained the game from them. Why no HIA for the three head collisions? I thought Dosantos was a red all day.

    Finkelstein, today at 19:40

      Finkelstein replied:
      Sorry, I meant Four Games in 18 days.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 19:39

    A competitive game between two well matched sides. It may have lacked the intensity of some of the games but there was no shortage of commitment and willingness to run with the ball.

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 19:31

    I thought that was a hoot and far more akin to the game I used to play - chuck it around, run with it, drop it ... none of the go-to-ground/box-kick bore-fest we get from the Tier 1 nations (well, England anyway)

    Its only a game, today at 19:34

      Its only a game replied:
      Come on Uncle Buck . England are improving . Anything can happen in this World Cup

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 19:30

    Thought Raynal dealt with Uanivi's constant chat back really well.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:27

    Loubster at Fullback for Namibia - shell of a player.

    sten, today at 19:36

      sten replied:
      Was the pincer movement that made him stand out!

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 19:23

    Despite the hammerings, this was a great watch. Two competitve sides having a real go. They proved their inclusion was justified.

    Sally the Salamander, today at 19:54

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      Agreed. More entertainment than the worst two teams in a soccer world cup going head to head any day!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:23

    Those who says the minnows shouldn't be at the RWC gone very quiet now. One of the best games so far. Both the yellows and red correct decisions

    SD, today at 19:25

      SD replied:
      I was surprised Uruguay yellow not upgraded to red though. Given what's gone before so far this RWC.

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 19:22

    Really enjoyable watch. Felt for Namibia but two cards in less than a minute after a previous yellow, they had no chance. Stupid push but the captain at the very end when attacking to give Uruguay to penalty summed it for them in the second half.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

    Namibia should have won that match but the Uruguay scrum is just too good

  • Comment posted by boingy, today at 19:19

    Sadly, the Rugby World Cup has become the Red (card) World Cup. Such inconsistency in applying the laws though.

    Rememberthename, today at 19:21

      Rememberthename replied:
      The Redby World Cup….. see what you’ve done there

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:19

    Don’t write Uruguay off just yet for the 1/4s

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 19:18

    As usual the officials decided the outcome of the game

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:18

    Really enjoyable game, closely matched.
    I was hoping Namibia would get their first RWC win.

    Not sure how Uruguay yellow not upgraded to red.

    TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 19:28

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      There was a little dipping at the knees from the Uruguayan player, and a drop of the head from the Namibian player, but only slight, and we've seen a red with more of a dip.

      I suspect that some of it had to do with it not actually making a difference to the game.

