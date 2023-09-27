Japan and Samoa met in the group stages four years ago, with the Japanese winning 38-19

Rugby World Cup Pool D: Japan v Samoa Venue : Stadium de Toulouse Date : Thursday, 28 September Kick-off : 20:00 BST Coverage : BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Samoa and Japan face off on Thursday night with both nations in with a realistic chance of qualifying from World Cup Pool D should they win.

The two teams, along with Argentina, are likely competing for second place behind England.

Samoa have not reached the knock-outs for 28 years, while Japan are seeking a second successive last-eight place.

"It's exciting how wide open the pool is with all the results," Samoa assistant coach Andrew Goodman said.

"Do or die is not the terminology we have used. We have talked about a performance we can be proud of."

Samoa are currently second in the group with five points from two games, ahead of Japan on points difference, while Argentina sit behind with four points from two matches.

The Argentines face already eliminated Chile on Saturday, before Samoa play England and Japan take on Argentina on the final weekend of pool fixtures on 7 and 8 October.

If either Japan or Samoa win both of their remaining matches with bonus points, they will go through to the last eight. Anything less opens the door for Argentina.

Samoa prop Paul Alo-Emile said: "This game is definitely very, very important. So far we are not thinking about any other game so I would say this is the most important game.

"We are not focusing on England or anything past England. We are ready for Japan. This is one game we really want to win."

Samoa have only reached the World Cup quarter-finals once, on debut in 1995 when they beat Wales in the group stage in order to progress.

Japan reached the last eight for the first time four years ago as hosts, winning all four group games including victories over Ireland and Scotland.

"Once they understand how we want to go about things, it really comes down to attitude and caring and working for each other and this group does work very, very hard for each other," said Japan defence coach John Mitchell.

"But we're at a situation at this tournament where they are actually going to have to fight and care for each other more than any other day - it's not just like any other Test match.

"It's really important on both sides of the ball that we really do show our heart and how much it means to us, and how much this tournament is an opportunity to present a message to the next generation."

Line-ups

Japan XV: Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula; Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada

Samoa XV: Duncan Paia'aua; Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Ben Lam; Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile, Chris Vui, Theo McFarland, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Fritz Lee, Jordan Taufua

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe, Craig Evans

TMO: Marius Jonker