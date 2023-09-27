Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Virimi Vakatawa's form for Racing 92 saw him nominated for European player of the year in 2020

Bristol Bears have signed France centre Virimi Vakatawa, who was barred from playing last year because of a heart condition, on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old scored 49 tries in 146 appearances for Racing 92 and has won more than 30 international caps.

But he was prevented from playing for Racing in September 2022.

However, the Bears say Vakatawa has been granted clearance to return after "an independent review by an expert panel of leading sports cardiologists".

"Virimi is desperate to get back to playing at the highest level," Bears director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website. external-link

"For the Bears to be able to bring in a player of his quality is a huge statement for the Premiership. We're delighted that he has chosen to continue his rugby journey with us."

A year ago Racing doctor Sylvain Blanchard said Vakatawa has a condition, first detected in 2019, which would be likely to put him at risk playing high-intensity sports.

He was only banned from playing in France but, after the French National Rugby League demanded his retirement, Vakatawa's only appearance since came for the Barbarians - who were coached by Lam - against Samoa last month.

Born in Fiji, his most recent Test appearance for France came in the victory over Japan in July last year.

"I'm excited to be joining Bristol Bears and to be continuing my rugby career at the highest level," Vakatawa said.

"After working with Pat during my time with the Barbarians, I knew that this was the right place for me."

Bristol begin the 2023-24 Premiership campaign at home against Leicester Tigers on Friday, 13 October.