Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Handre Pollard was called into South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad as a replacement for injured hooker Malcolm Marx

Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Tonga Venue: Stade de Marseille Date: Sunday, 1 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC radio commentary, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Handre Pollard has been recalled by South Africa to play at fly-half in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture against Tonga on Sunday.

Pollard, 29, has played less than 30 minutes for his club Leicester since May because of a calf problem.

He was a late addition to the squad as an injury replacement and will make his first appearance of the tournament for the Springboks in Marseille.

There are 12 changes to the starting line-up that lost to Ireland in Paris.

Only Jasper Wiese, Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi have kept their places in the side beaten 13-8 on 23 September.

Pollard's most recent outing for his country was against Australia in August 2022 and Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber said he expects a "realistic performance" from the fly-half.

"I think that's where we must all stay in the reality of it," said Nienaber. "He hasn't played for the Boks in 13 months, he hasn't played top-level rugby since the first week in May, which is 19 weeks ago.

"In saying that, he's a quality rugby player and we all know that. He's won a World Cup before, he's won a British and Irish Lions series before, so he understands what international rugby and top international rugby is about.

"But I think we must stay real in that - and give him time to settle in and get used to the pace of it."

Faf de Klerk and Manie Libbok both failed with efforts from the tee against Ireland, increasing calls for the return of Pollard, who kicked 22 points in South Africa's 2019 final win over England in Japan.

However, Nienaber said he was more upset by wasting chances for tries at the Stade de France.

He added: "We had four opportunities within one metre of their goalline which we butchered. That, for me, is a much bigger issue that we have to sort out.

"You can't get yourself within one metre of Ireland's try-line and then you butcher four opportunities."

Deon Fourie, usually employed in the back row, will start at hooker and flanker Marco van Staden will provide cover for the number two position from the bench.

South Africa are well placed to qualify for the last eight having beaten Scotland and Romania in their first two pool matches before the Ireland defeat.

However, third-placed Scotland, who have two games still to play, retain hopes of progressing from Pool B.

South Africa team to face Tonga: Le Roux; Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nche, Fourie, Koch, Etzebeth, Orie, Kolisi (capt), Vermeulen, Wiese.

Replacements: Van Staden, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Mostert, Smith, Hendrikse, Kriel, Libbok.