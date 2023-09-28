Scotland enjoyed wins over Italy and Ireland in this year's Women's Six Nations

Sarah Bonar and Rhona Lloyd return for Scotland in Saturday's meeting with Spain in Edinburgh.

Lock Bonar missed this year's Six Nations due to injury, while winger Lloyd won the last of her 42 caps at the World Cup in 2021.

Lisa Thomson is also back, having been named among the replacements.

Scotland are warming up for matches against hosts South Africa, USA and Japan in October in the second tier of the inaugural WXV event.

Bryan Easson's side finished fourth in this year's Six Nations, ending the tournament with back-to-back wins over Italy and Ireland in April.

"It's great to have the Spain fixture as when you go into any tournament it's important you have an opportunity to pit yourself against different opposition with different playing styles," said the head coach.

"We know that when we go to Cape Town for WXV, we will be playing against South Africa and USA in the first two weeks who are both physical sides, but we are also playing against Japan who play more open-style, faster rugby and Spain fall into some of those categories.

"In terms of the selection, we've looked at a few permutations and some players who are coming back from injury who need game time so there is a really good mix of experience and youth in the squad."

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Orr, Smith, McGhie, Nelson, McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, McMillan, Bonar, Malcolm, McLachlan, Gallagher.

Replacements: Martin, Young, Cockburn, Wassell, Donaldson, Mattison, Thomson, Musgrove.