Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ben Healy wins his third cap at fly-half with Finn Russell among those rested

Rugby World Cup Pool B: Scotland v Romania Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio Scotland, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Grant Gilchrist will captain a much-changed Scotland for Saturday's World Cup meeting with Romania in Lille.

Kyle Steyn and Chris Harris are the only players in the XV that started last weekend's 45-17 win over Tonga.

Hamish Watson makes his first appearance of the tournament, along with Luke Crosbie, Ben Healy and Javan Sebastian.

Uncapped hooker Johnny Matthews is among the replacements, having recently been called up.

The 30-year-old, who will deputise for Ewan Ashman, was drafted in after Stuart McInally, a late squad addition himself, picked up an injury.

"The players deserve an opportunity to play at this World Cup," said head coach Gregor Townsend.

"With a six day turnaround we also wanted the freshest possible team to build on the victory over Tonga."

Regular captain Jamie Ritchie was not available after failing a head injury assessment during that win on Sunday.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist makes his 67th international appearance and has led his country before, most recently on the 2022 summer tour of Argentina.

"Grant brings a lot of our emotion," explained Townsend. "He was vice captain in the opening game [18-3 loss to South Africa] and he'll make sure we are primed and ready to go.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind for Johnny. The temperature change is probably the biggest shock. He's a great character, really relaxed, and he knows a lot of the players already. It's a great game for him to come off the bench and show his strengths. I'm sure he'll get opportunities to carry."

Romania lost 76-0 to South Africa and 82-8 to Ireland in their other Pool B outings.

"They are a very proud rugby nation, very strong physically and excellent around set-piece," Townsend said of the opposition.

"I'm sure they will be stronger for the experience of two tough games against the world number one and two sides right now.

"We can't take them lightly, but a lot of what we do is about us and the standards we set."

A bonus-point win would move Scotland four points behind group leaders Ireland before the two nations meet in Paris on 7 October.

Scotland: Smith, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn, Healy, Price, Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian, Skinner, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn, Jones.