Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sam Monaghan (left) and Edel McMahon (right) were previously team-mates at Wasps

New Ireland coach Scott Bemand has appointed Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon as co-captains for next month's WXV tournament in Dubai.

The duo, whose appointment is initially for the Dubai competition, take over following Nichola Fryday's retirement.

"They are the right people for the job and the right people for developing their leadership skills within the group," said Bemand.

Former England attack coach Bemand was named as new Ireland coach in July.

Bemand filled the vacancy left by Greg McWilliams' departure following last season's Six Nations when Ireland lost all five of their games.

"By the time we get to a 2024 [World Cup] qualification process, we want to know what leadership groups look like and what captaincy looks like," added the Ireland coach of the captaincy situation.

"We've got a bit of time now where we can grow that."

Bemand added that the captaincy would be reviewed following the Dubai tournament, saying that the duo could remain in place for next year's Six Nations.

Monaghan and McMahon were previously team-mates at Wasps and both described their appointment as an "honour".

"We have a really clear goal and some good momentum over the past two weeks with the direction we are heading both off and off the pitch. We can't wait to get to Dubai," added Monaghan.

More to follow.