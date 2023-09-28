Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2023
From the section Welsh Rugby
Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games.
The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 21-22 October.
The Welsh teams squads have been revamped for 2023-24 amid financial worries, but many familiar faces remain alongside rising talent.
Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides:
Saturday, 16 September
Phil Bennett memorial game: Scarlets 33-19 Barbarians
Friday, 29 September
Cardiff v Scarlets (Cardiff Arms Park, 19:00 BST)
Dragons v Ospreys (Rodney Parade, 19:00 BST)
Friday, 6 October
Scarlets v Dragons (Parc y Scarlets, 19:00 BST)
Ospreys v Cardiff (Swansea.com Stadium, 19:00 BST)