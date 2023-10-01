Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe came on for injured Dan Biggar during the win over Australia and produced a 23-point, man-of-the-match display

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia Venue: Stade de la Baujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales have already secured a World Cup quarter-final place, so who would you pick for Sunday's game against Georgia when just one match point would guarantee top spot in Pool C.

Will your team be similar to the strong XVs that beat Fiji and Australia - or more like the side which beat Portugal?

Fly-half Dan Biggar, injured against the Wallabies, is the one player likely to be unavailable.

Do you stick with Gareth Anscombe as his replacement or go for Sam Costelow?

That choice at outside-half is one of the key decisions head coach Warren Gatland will make before naming his side for the game in Nantes, but what other factors come into play?

Is it an opportunity to rest skipper Jac Morgan who has played every minute so far, along with others such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau who have played major roles in Wales' first three games?

A chance perhaps to give co-captain Dewi Lake some minutes in the front row after he was left out against both Fiji and Australia.

Here is your opportunity to select what you think is the best Wales XV for Saturday - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.