Nick Tompkins and George North have been Wales' most popular centre partnership since the 2019 World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales deserve credit for their World Cup defensive efforts after achieving quarter-final qualification.

After the third round of matches, Wales had made 504 tackles, 100 more than their nearest rivals.

Captain Jac Morgan led the individual charts with 44, while prop Gareth Thomas was not far behind with 37.

"We've had a lot of tackling practice, you've got to give the boys a bit of credit," said Forshaw.

"We want to manage games better. Sometimes we're going to have to defend, we're going to be under the pump, I understand that in this competition, because there's good teams, but I'd like to see us playing a bit more where we get a bit more time to express ourselves with the ball.

"When we've not got the ball, it's about that switch of transition and how good we can be. The defence is the start of our attack, and we've had quite a bit of practice at that over the last three weeks."

Wales produced their own World Cup record of 253 tackles against Fiji and were impressive in the 40-6 win against Australia as they did not yield a try.

"The first 20 minutes [against Australia] we made a hell of a lot of tackles again, they threw the kitchen sink at us for 16 phases and we managed," said Forshaw.

"That probably broke them a little bit and from then, our momentum, possession, discipline and turnover rate was exceptional.

"If you're under 10 penalties and 10 turnovers, you more or less win the game. We were accurate, but I don't want to get too carried away, we've got to repeat that."

Wales have been looking for a settled midfield partnership with George North and Nick Tompkins excelling in important defensive roles against Fiji and Australia.

"The combination has been good, their effort, chase and connections with each other has been very good," said Forshaw.

"I'm delighted with the midfield and the whole of the team. Our forward pack have been physical, our effort and work rate in chasing has been great.

"The midfield has probably been more important than anybody else in that area in getting us down the field."

Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe inspires Wales win

Scrum-half Gareth Davies led the defensive line expertly against Australia with his harrying of the Australia attack.

"He has a natural feel for that getting off the line," said Forshaw.

"It would be wrong for me to say I've coached him that. Over the years I've watched Wales, I've always thought he's had a feel as a nine to spook, ambush and take momentum out of attacks by just coming from a blind spot.

"He was terrific against Australia, we are very fortunate we've got two great nines here [Tomos Williams the other] at the moment."

Wales face Georgia in Nantes on Saturday, 7 October aiming to clinch the pool with currently two match points required.

That could be a win, draw or two losing bonus points, but fans will remember Georgia defeating Wales in Cardiff in November 2022 under the previous coaching regime led by Wayne Pivac.

"We won't be taking them lightly," said Forshaw.

"They can be dangerous, a bit like Portugal, they throw the ball around well, they've got a very dangerous full-back, they have some heavy forwards around set pieces."

Wales are in the midst of a 13-day break between the Australia win and that final group game against Georgia before a quarter-final in Marseille, which would be potentially on 14 October.

Head coach Warren Gatland will have to decide whether to keep faith with the starting side that defeated Australia and Fiji or give other players an opportunity.

"Warren will have the final call on that," said Forshaw.

"We've got a selection meeting on Sunday evening, I've got a couple of ideas, I'm sure Warren has got a couple of ideas and some of the other staff.

"It is a tough question. We've got a squad of 33, but we realise we've just come off a week off, we've got to look at that also.

"I'm not sure what we'll do with the team, but we'll be a strong side."