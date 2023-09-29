Close menu

New Zealand 96-17 Italy: All Blacks move to cusp of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments267

New Zealand's Aaron Smith celebrates his try
New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith scored his first Test hat-trick
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Italy
New Zealand: (49) 96
Tries: Jordan (2), A Smith (3), Telea, Savea (2), Retallick, Papalii, Coles (2), McKenzie, Lienert-Brown Con: Mo'unga (9), McKenzie (4)
Italy: (3) 17
Tries: Capuozzo, Ioane Con: Allan, Garbisi Pens: Allan

Superb New Zealand scored an incredible 14 tries and hit 96 points against Italy in Pool A to move to the cusp of the World Cup quarter-finals.

Knowing a defeat would see them eliminated, the All Blacks raced into a pulsating 49-3 half-time lead.

They ultimately ran out 96-17 victors with scrum-half Aaron Smith scoring a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.

The All Blacks will guarantee a spot in the knockouts with a win over Uruguay in their final pool match on Thursday.

Italy must beat hosts France in their next match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.

The All Blacks' win sees them jump up to second in Pool A, level on points with Italy who they now have a superior head-to-head record over.

All Blacks at ruthless best

Will Jordan scores in the corner
Will Jordan produced a stunning finish to score his side's first try

New Zealand's place in the knockouts had been in doubt, with their match against Italy essentially a winner-takes-all affair.

But, since their opening day defeat by France - their first ever World Cup pool-stage loss, the All Blacks have thrashed Namibia 71-3, and have now hit more than 90 points against tier one nation Italy.

It matched the 96 points pool rivals France scored against Namibia last week and was New Zealand's largest victory at the tournament since they beat Portugal 108-13 in 2007.

Ian Foster's side started brilliantly as Will Jordan fabulously dived over in the corner, running on to Beauden Barrett's superb crossfield kick.

Italy struck back with a penalty but Smith, Mark Telea and Ardie Savea all crossed in four frantic minutes to give New Zealand a bonus point and a 28-3 lead after 21 minutes.

And those scores made the result seem inevitable. Smith crossed twice more for his hat-trick before Savea added his second try to complete the first-half scoring.

After the restart Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Dane Coles and Damian McKenzie all crossed to give the All Blacks a 75-10 lead after 66 minutes.

Jordan and Coles then both added their second scores of the match before Anton Lienert-Brown registered New Zealand's final try five minutes from time.

The result was a humiliation for Italy, while it re-established New Zealand's reputation as one of the tournament's favourites.

Sam Whitelock waves to New Zealand supporters
Sam Whitelock made his 149th appearance to become the most capped All Black when he came off the bench in the second half

Poor Italy suffer record defeat

Italy were on a four-match winning run and, having brushed aside Namibia and Uruguay already this tournament, would have reached their first World Cup knockout match with a maiden win over the All Blacks.

Instead, they suffered their worst defeat at a World Cup, eclipsing their 76-14 loss to New Zealand in 2007 in Marseille.

They fell apart in the first half, but did manage the first try of the second as Ange Capuozzo crossed in the corner.

And with their opponents chasing a ton late on, Monty Ioane went over in an otherwise nightmarish display.

The Azzurri face France in their final Pool A match on Friday, while New Zealand take on Uruguay next Thursday.

Pool A

Line-ups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; Tuungafasi, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Scott Barrett, Frizell, Papali'i, Savea.

Replacements: Liernert-Brown for J. Barrett (65), McKenzie for Mo'unga (65), Roigard for Smith (50), Williams for Tu'ungafasi (50), Coles for Taylor (58), Lomax for Laulala (50), Whitelock for Frizzel (50), Cane for Papali'i (58)

Italy: Allan; Capuozzo, Ignacio Brex, Morisi, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni, Lamb, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Cannone.

Replacements: Odogwu for Allan (62), Page-Relo for Varney (50), Nemer for Fischetti (17), Faiva for Nicotera (56), Ferrari for Riccioni (46), N. Cannone for Lamb (41), Zuliani for Negri (51), Halafihi for Lamaro (66)

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Touch judges: Nic Berry, Christophe Ridley

TMO: Brett Cronan

Comments

Join the conversation

268 comments

  • Comment posted by Blue Moonday, today at 22:12

    As a kiwi, well done boys; job done. No need to get carried away though, stay positive and we might have a chance against the Irish. One game at a time.
    Main highlight for me tonight was Sam Whitelock claiming the record for NZ caps. What an incredible achievement and what an amazing player. Legend.

    • Reply posted by ackerbee, today at 22:36

      ackerbee replied:
      Fellow Kiwi here...well put mate, agree with all of that .

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 22:05

    While Ireland will not be running scared (as they are a much better team than Italy) suddenly this potential Ireland V NZ quarter final no longer looks as straightforward for Ireland as it did a few matches ago. If NZ turn up with their A game they have every chance of making the semi finals.

    • Reply posted by mark phillips, today at 22:07

      mark phillips replied:
      Don’t think it was ever going to be straightforward!!!

  • Comment posted by Everybody Wants to Ruin the World, today at 22:02

    New Zealand awesome

    Italy poor

    Monye monotonous

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 22:11

      Gaz replied:
      Is Monye paid by the number of words he utters, regardless of whether these words are drivel or not.

  • Comment posted by Matt73, today at 22:05

    Excellent from New Zealand, but lets be honest results like that are killing rugby union. Can you imagine an international team in a football world cup losing 14-0, just does not happen. Competition makes any tournament and union still a closed shop. Tougher tests for the All Blacks and this blow out will have done them no favours

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 22:07

      Jeremy replied:
      True, but NZ will be pleased at no injuries or yellow or red cards. Job done - you can only play what's put in front of you - now move on to Uruguay and give some underused ABs a run out.

  • Comment posted by flib, today at 22:04

    And I’m sorry to say but someone earlier in the week said Italy were closing the gap and weren’t far away from the rest of the six nations; in fact, that they were “the most skilful team” in the six nations.

    Tonight we saw what the levels are between the bottom of the six nations and the all blacks, who sit at the pinnacle of the game.

    • Reply posted by gwyn, today at 22:08

      gwyn replied:
      Who said that,unfortunately they were deluded

  • Comment posted by Johnie5, today at 22:12

    NZ might as well have been out against Namibia or Romania tonight. Italy were absolutely terrible. Italy were not in the fight at all and were broken before 20 mins.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:15

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Italy started well, and they at least tried to play some attractive stuff - and did. But yeah. Outmatched physically and then made mistakes and then floodgates opened.

  • Comment posted by Rayfor peace, today at 22:10

    A lot was made of South Africa's win over New Zealand before the WC. But in the previous 2 games between the teams NZ beat SA home and away scoring 35 points and 4 tries in each game. Their demise has been greatly overstated.

    • Reply posted by mark phillips, today at 22:12

      mark phillips replied:
      Anyone who uses World Cup warm up games as a form guide are deluded!!!

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 22:13

    Let’s give New Zealand credit here, rather than savage Italy. Wasn’t it Mike Tyson who said “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”. That must be how Italy feels.

    But New Zealand - amazing skillset as always and decade after decade, they are such a ruthless team. Relentless.

    Contenders!

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:28

      flib replied:
      Quite so. Italy were naive more than poor. Their (NZer, soon to be departing…) coach has done them no favours recently, both with pre match comments and the tactical gameplan be brought in to this match.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 22:00

    Italy really poor tonight, not even attempting to tackle.

    New Zealand are looking good though, it's going to be tough for Ireland to break their knockout duck.

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:07

      flib replied:
      Not even attempting or couldn’t get near?

      The ABs attack is the most effective and hard to stop in the world. When they’re on song and when their forward pack isn’t physically troubled (as it has been in recent years by Ire, France, SA) then they are just a tryscoring machine.

      Beautiful, rapier incisiveness.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 22:05

    Ugo Monye should get the hyperbole prize for his ridiculous praise of every single thing NZ did. This was a total non contest Italy didn't tackle, didn't win lineouts or scrums. The serious teams in this contest won't lose sleep over this farce.

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:27

      flib replied:
      I found his laughing at codie Taylor’s admirable attempt to finish off a cross field kick quite distasteful tbh.

      There’s something about the commentary not being done from the stadium that leads to a more detached and less sympathetic output.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:20

    To paraphrase Mark Twain, I think rumours of the All Blacks’ demise has been somewhat exaggerated.

  • Comment posted by Mak, today at 22:06

    It seems big nations are peaking up nicely towards knock out stages... except Aussies.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Does this result show that New Zealand are still capable of winning the World Cup

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 22:05

      Estuary1971 replied:
      No!

  • Comment posted by flib, today at 22:03

    NZ have the best attack in the world, bar none.

    The French are beautiful runners, the Irish are clever and efficient, the Boks athletic and dominant, and the Fijians are instinctive talents.

    But the all blacks combine all of those facets with an absolutely ruthless scoring attack and always have done. It’s what sets them out from the rest of world rugby.

    Their attack alone could win this RWC.

    • Reply posted by geranium, today at 22:09

      geranium replied:
      So good they lost to France and were thrashed by SA. The Books will reappear that massacre if NZ get past Ireland, which they won't.

  • Comment posted by Bluebeard, today at 22:02

    Things people said which didn’t age well.

    Italy coach Kieran Crowley:

    "We're not going out there trying to keep the score down, we're going out there to try to win the game.”

    • Reply posted by Mac, today at 22:06

      Mac replied:
      Which is what any decent coach,in any sport would tell their team.But not you?

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 22:09

    It must be time to have a one up/one down promotion/relegation from the 6 Nations each year, give the likes of Georgia a go.

    • Reply posted by Rtruth , today at 22:15

      Rtruth replied:
      Georgia are not up to it, time to stop this chat of upsetting the best tournament in the northern hemisphere.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    How good were New Zealand and how bad were Italy

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 22:02

    Tight match

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:01

    It didn't matter at all but the officiating for the Ioane "try" at the end beggared belief

    Everyone looking at whether he was in touch whilst not bothering to check whether he dropped the ball

    • Reply posted by Non-radical, today at 22:07

      Non-radical replied:
      Refereeing has been so inconsistent across the whole tournament. Have a look at the number of calls for line out balls not being straight, and then have a look at the TV visuals - very very few are actually even close to being "thrown in straight along the mark of touch"

  • Comment posted by Captain Pugwash, today at 22:04

    Great performance from the ABs, but jeez, did Italy stink up the place - time to go home.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport