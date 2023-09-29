Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Gloucester's victory over Hartpury took them to the top of Pool A in the Premiership Rugby Cup

Gloucester made it four wins from four in Premiership Rugby Cup action as they came from behind to thump Hartpury 40-14 to stay in charge of Pool A.

George Barton kicked 10 of the Gloucester points, while Jack Clement got two of the visitors' six tries as their close-range mauling proved irresistible for the Championship opposition.

Elsewhere, Bristol overcame hosts Doncaster in an incredible Pool D match which saw the sides share 14 tries and 98 points.

The 57-41 victory kept Bristol's hopes of progressing alive while their points tally eclipsed the 51 they had scored in their opening three games combined.

On the short trip to Hartpury, Seb Blake, Matty Jones, Cam Jordan and Santi Socino also registered tries for Gloucester in their bonus-point win.

Henry Bazalgette notched two penalties, one of them from near halfway, and a drop-goal for the hosts in front of more than 2,000 fans, while Brad Denty scored their only try, dotting down in the corner to put the hosts ahead inside two minutes before disciplinary trouble helped the visitors get back into the game.

In Yorkshire, Sam Worsley kicked 17 points for Bristol while Joe Owen helped himself to two tries in as many first-half minutes and Will Capon, Ed Holmes, Harry Rowson, Kieran Marmion, George Kloska and Piers O'Conor also crossed for the visitors, who secured a bonus point inside 32 minutes.

Harry Davey went over in the corner to give Championship Doncaster an early lead, and Maliq Holden and Tom Doughty also crossed before half-time as Bristol went in 38-22 ahead.

Conor Davidson and Ehize Ehizode crossed for the Knights after the break but the gap never got within 11 points, and only Davey's last-gasp second try reduced the deficit in the dying seconds.

Sam Olver kicked four conversions and a penalty for the home side.

Friday's other scheduled game between Cornish Pirates and Jersey Reds was called off on Thursday after Jersey announced they had "ceased trading".