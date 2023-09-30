Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon's Jersey won the Championship in 2023 but they were not promoted as the ground does not meet top-flight criteria

Jersey Reds coach Harvey Biljon is 'very, very grateful' for the help of a private sponsor, who has offered to pay the stricken club's September salaries.

Players and staff were expected to go unpaid following the shock announcement on Thursday that the Reds had ceased trading and were facing liquidation.

But Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey that a benefactor has now come forward.

"All I can share at this point is that I had a meeting with an individual this morning," he said.

"At this stage he wants to remain anonymous - and rightly so. His company will get some recognition for this.

"He felt very strongly about the way everything has unfolded.

"How thankful are we all are that someone wanted to reach out and support the players and staff in the way he has decided. We are just very, very grateful."

The Reds, who have competed in English rugby's second tier for the past 11 seasons, have cited costs from Covid-19 and reduced Rugby Football Union funding as the prime causes of their plight.

Up to 70 staff and players have been affected by Jersey's sudden demise - and a relief fund had already been set up to help with housing and living costs.