Argentina 59-5 Chile: Pumas boost Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes and set up Japan decider
|Rugby World Cup: Argentina v Chile
|Argentina: (24) 59
|Tries: Sanchez, Gonzalez (2), Creevy, Bogado, Isgro, Ruiz, Carreras Con: Sanchez (6), Carreras (2) Pens: Sanchez
|Chile: (0) 5
|Tries: Dussaillant
Argentina secured a comfortable a win over Chile to boost their Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes and set up a winner-takes-all tie with Japan.
An eight-try 59-5 victory in Nantes means the Pumas return to second in Pool D, level on points with the Cherry Blossoms, who they will face next week.
Argentina had raced into a 24-0 lead at half-time and scored a bonus point try in the 45th minute.
Chile end their World Cup campaign with a fourth defeat.
Argentina's victory also eliminates Samoa from from Pool D. Only Michael Cheika's men and Japan can now join leaders England in the last eight.
Saturday's match in front of a boisterous crowd in Nantes was the first time two South American sides have faced each other at a Rugby World Cup.
After Chile's Santiago Videla missed an early penalty attempt Argentina took the lead in the eighth minute when Nicolas Sanchez marked his 100th cap with a try in the corner.
Juan Martin Gonzalez and Agustin Creevy soon both crossed to give their side a substantial 24-0 lead after 22 minutes.
The Pumas were in full control but finished the first half with 14 when Rodrigo Isgro, who survived a bunker review, was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Rodrigo Fernandez.
Five minutes after the restart Martin Bogado went over to secure a bonus point, and Sanchez's successful conversion saw him become Argentina's record points scorer at World Cups.
World Cup debutant Isgro then added a fifth try before Gonzalez crossed for his second against a tiring Chilean defence.
Chile added a deserved try of their own with eight minutes remaining as Tomas Dussaillant scored following a devastating maul.
But Argentina had the final say with replacements Ignacio Ruiz and Santiago Carreras securing late tries on the break to help their side to a crushing win.
Line-ups
Argentina: Bogado, Isgro, Cinti, De la Fuente, Imhoff, Sanchez, Cubelli; Sclavi, Creevy, Bello, Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa
Replacements: Ruiz, Vivas, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Oviedo, Bazan Velez, Carreras, Cruz Mallia
Chile: Ayarza, Videla, Saavedra, Garafulic, Ignacio Larenas, Fernandez, Torrealba; Carrasco, Bohme, Dittus, Pedrero, Eissmann, Sigren, Saavedra, Martinez
Replacements: Dussaillant, Lues, Inostroza, Sarmiento, Escobar, Silva, Herreros, Urroz
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)