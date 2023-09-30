Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jasmine Joyce returned on the wing for Wales after GB Sevens duty

Women's international friendly: Wales v USA Wales (19) 38 Tries: Butchers, Bevan, Neumann, Callender 2, Harries Cons: Bevan 4 USA (3) 18 Tries: Levy, Tafuna, Stathopolous Pen: Cantorna

Wales warmed up for the inaugural WXV tournament with a dominant six-tries-to-three win against USA in Colwyn Bay.

Wales scored three tries in each half, with Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan and Lisa Neumann touching down before the break. Alex Callender added a brace and Sioned Harries went over late on.

Sarah Levy, Freda Tafuna and Paige Stathopolous crossed for the visitors in poor conditions.

Scrum-half Bevan kicked four Wales conversions.

Butchers celebrated her first international since returning from a major knee injury by crossing for the opening try within 10 minutes.

Bevan converted, then powered over before adding the extras to her own score.

Neumann benefitted from some impressive Wales build-up play for the hosts to lead 18-3 at half-time.

Levy hit back for the United States to boost their hopes after the break.

But Wales underlined their credentials as Callender capitalised twice on Wales' forward dominance before Harries came off the bench to touch down behind and advancing line-out drive.

Harries was winning her 75th cap and entered the fray with Wales having managed the wet and miserable north Wales coast conditions better than the visitors.

There was also a rousing welcome for Nant Conwy's Nel Metcalfe as she made her debut off the bench in Wales' first win over the USA.

Wales will now travel to New Zealand to compete in the top tier of the new global competition WXV, where they will face Canada on 21 October before games against hosts New Zealand and Australia.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (Capt), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Sioned Harries, Meg Davies, Lleucu George, Nel Metcalfe.

USA: Bulou Mataitoga; Tess Feury, Kate Zackary (capt), Mata Hingano, Sarah Levy; Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters; Catie Benson, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Hallie Taufoou, Rachel Ehrecke, Freda Tafuna, Georgie Perris-Redding, Rachel Johnson

Replacements: Paige Stathopoulos, Monalisa Tupou, Charli Jacoby, Erica Jarrell, Tahlia Brody, Taina Tukuafu, Meya Bizer, Eti Haungatau

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistant referees: Lauren Jenner (FIR) Clodite Benvenuti (FIR)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)