Meryl Smith got the third of Scotland's six tries

Scotland (15) 36 Tries: Bonar, Lloyd, Smith, McGhie, Orr, Martin Con: Nelson 3 Spain (5) 5 Try: Blanco

Scotland warmed up for next month's WXV tournament with a 36-5 victory against Spain in Edinburgh.

Cristina Blanco's opening try was cancelled out by Sarah Bonar for the hosts.

Rhona Lloyd's impressive try put the Scots in front and Meryl Smith's score opened up a 10-point half-time advantage.

Francesca McGhie, Emma Orr and Elis Martin added converted tries for Bryan Easson's side after the break.

The Scots face hosts South Africa, USA and Japan in the second tier of the inaugural WXV event, with this win a third in a row following Six Nations victories against over Italy and Ireland in April.

Spain are in the third WXV division and will take on Colombia, Fiji, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Kenya.

And the visitors ended a period of concerted pressure with the opening try in the Scottish captain, captain Blanco going over following a lineout.

Scotland responded and moved right to left with Orr releasing Bonar to cross in the corner.

And Lloyd showed incredible pace to receive in her own half and run all the way over the whitewash.

Smith weaved her way through a split Spanish defence for try number three.

The Scottish pressure continued into the second period and McGhie escaped on the left and grounded centrally. After three unsuccessful conversion attempts in the first half, Helen Nelson added her first two points of the evening.

And Nelson converted again after Orr went through under the posts.

Martin touched down at the back of a rolling maul and Nelson stretched the lead to 31 points.

The match ended on a sour note for Spain as Ines Bueso-Inchausti received a yellow card following one too many infringements.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Orr, Smith, McGhie, Nelson, McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, McMillan, Bonar, Malcolm, McLachlan, Gallagher.

Replacements: Martin, Young, Cockburn, Wassell, Donaldson, Mattison, Thomson, Musgrove.

Spain: Argudo, C Perez, Vinuesa, Pozo, Piquero, Bueso-Inchausti, Vergara; Del Castillo, Blanco, Bracic, Puig, Castellucci, Fresneda, Capell, Calvo.

Replacements: Antolinez, Roman, Delgado, Bianchi, Tegui, Aresti, Z Perez, Blanco-Hortiguera.