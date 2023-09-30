Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Waisea Nayacalevu scored Fiji's first try with an acrobatic finish in the corner

Rugby World Cup: Fiji v Georgia Fiji: (0) 17 Tries: Nayacalevu, Habosi Cons: Lomani 2 Pen: Lomani Georgia: (9) 12 Pens: Matkava 2, Niniashvili 2

Fiji came from behind to claim a narrow victory in an error-strewn Pool C game with Georgia to all but seal their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Vinaya Habosi dived over to seal the win after Waisea Nayacalevu scored the game's opening try in the second half.

Frank Lomani added seven points with the boot in Bordeaux as Fiji close in on a first quarter-final since 2007.

Luka Matkava's late penalty earned Georgia a losing bonus point but defeat means they cannot reach the last eight.

Fiji, who remain second behind leaders Wales, will seal their place in the quarter-finals - where they are likely to meet England - with a victory over winless Portugal in their final pool game next Sunday.

Their failure to collect a bonus point means Australia could still qualify from Pool C, but their fate is out of their hands.

On Saturday, Georgia will play their last pool game before bowing out of the tournament against Wales, who need just a losing bonus point to win the pool and set up a last-eight tie with either Japan or Argentina.

Fiji start slow with weight of expectation

Fiji beat Georgia by 35 points in the last World Cup and were heavy favourites this time after springing one of the big surprises in France with victory over Australia in their last outing.

The win over the Wallabies put Fiji in pole position to join Wales in the next round of the tournament, but they struggled to find any impetus in the early exchanges against Georgia.

Both sides made handling errors but Georgia moved the ball with more fluency and were rewarded on the scoreboard with three penalties, including a mammoth kick from inside how own half by Davit Niniashvili.

Georgia should have scored the first try but Tornike Jalagonia threw a disappointing forward pass to Akaki Tabutsadze to deny the wing a walk-in with the line at his mercy.

Fiji failed to score a point in the first half of a Test match for the first time since 2017 - but as expected, they were much improved after the break.

Nayacalevu remained in touch and produced an acrobatic finish to score in the corner before Lomani's penalty handed the Pacific Islanders the lead for the first time in the 65th minute.

Levani Botia then made a clever break before feeding Habosi to dive over and end the spirited Georgian challenge.

Despite the poor first-half performance, the one concern for Fiji will be the potential loss of centre Josua Tuisova, who was sent to the sin bin late on for making direct contact with the head of Miriani Modebadze in an upright tackle.

Line-ups

Fiji: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu, Tuisova, Radradra; Tela, Kuruvoli; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi, Nasilasila, Cirikidaveta, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Kovekalou, Tawake, Mayanavanua, Tuisue, Lomani, Botitu, Habosi.

Georgia: Modebadze; Tabutsadze, Tapladze, Kveseladze, Niniashvili; Matkava, Lobzhanidze; Nariashvili, Zamtaradze, Gigashvili, Jaiani, Mikautadze, Gachechiladze, Saghinadze, Jalagonia.

Replacements: Nioradze, Abuladze, Aptsiauri, Cheishvili, Ivanishvili, Aprasidze, Abzhandadze, Kakhoidze.