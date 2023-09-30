Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sioned Harries has played in four Rugby World Cups

Sioned Harries is "proud" of Wales' historic first won against the USA, as well as "excitement on how far" they can go.

The 33-year-old came off the bench to mark her 75th Wales cap with their sixth and final try at Colwyn Bay in the 38-18 win.

"Pride is a big feeling at the moment," said Harries.

"We've worked hard in pre-season for a result like that, for a performance like that."

She added: "More than anything it's excitement as well… there's obviously pride from how far we've come, but also excitement on how far we can go."

Wales' third-place finish in the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations earned them a place in the top tier of the inaugural global WXV tournament starting next month, and will face hosts New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The win against the USA was Wales' final game before they head to the southern hemisphere, and Harries credits the win to the hard work the whole squad and staff have put in over the summer, on and off the pitch:

"I think it just shows that investment doesn't always mean financial - it's time as well, and support," said Harris.

"I think you're seeing the work pay dividends in performances like that.

"We're a very tight-knit group, and I think what plays a key part in our group is our honesty with each other.

"We focus not only on the physical aspect of the game with our fitness and our intensity we can play at, but also the mentality of it."

Wales scored three tries in each half, with Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan and Lisa Neumann touching down before the break.

Player of the match Alex Callender added a brace, before Harries' went over late on.

Harries was also full of praise for the two debutants, wing Carys Cox and substitute full-back Nel Metcalf, from Nant Conwy RFC.

"I've played with Coxy in Worcester, I've always known what she's about, she's a great player," added Harries.

"And to see somebody as young as Nel coming through, the pathway, the under-20s, they're both well-deserved caps, and I hope to see them also getting their 75th (caps) as well one day".

In the WXV1 tournament Wales face Canada on 21 October before games against hosts New Zealand on 28 October and Australia on 3 November.