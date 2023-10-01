Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nel Metcalfe and Carys Cox made their Wales debut as Wales beat USA in Colwyn Bay

New caps Carys Cox and Nel Metcalfe have been included in Wales' squad for the inaugural WXV 1 tournament.

Ioan Cunningham has selected both players in a 30-strong squad for this month's tournament in New Zealand just a day after making Test debuts as Wales beat USA.

Jasmine Joyce, Donna Rose, Alisha Butchers and Megan Webb are also included having missed the Six Nations.

But Charlie Mundy, Amelia Tutt, Catherine Richards or Jenna De Vera have been left out.

Centre Hannah Jones remains as captain while flanker Bethan Lewis is vice-captain.

Wales, ranked sixth in the world, qualified for the top tier of the new women's competition by finishing third in this year's Six Nations.

They face Canada on 21 October in Wellington, world champions and hosts New Zealand in Dunedin a week later, before playing a final match against Australia in Auckland.

The majority of the Wales squad were part of the Six Nations campaign though Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Courtney Keight and Ffion Lewis have been ruled out through injury.

Cunningham said: "We have chosen the 30 players who will make history and represent Wales in the first WXV tournament.

"We are under no illusions of the task ahead of us, but are relishing the opportunity to play our part in this exciting new competition.

"As a squad, coaches and staff, we are excited to test ourselves against the best in the world and to measure our progress and to see how far we have come.

"The WXV is an innovative development for rugby and provides us with another tournament to measure our progress ahead of the 2025 World Cup.

"We have had a tough pre-season and the squad has been tested physically and mentally. This group of players has a real appetite for hard work and we're ready for the challenges ahead.

"Our performance in Colwyn Bay was another step in the right direction with a first victory over the USA. We showed some real physicality against a side which prides itself on what it brings in that facet of the game."

Worcester wing Cox started and under-20s full-back Metcalf was a late replacement in the 38-18 win over the United States in Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

It was the first game following the retirement of veteran pair Elinor Snowsill and Caryl Thomas while Lowri Norkett and Cara Hope have also stepped down from Test rugby.

Experience boost

However the victory also saw the return of Joyce from Great Britain Sevens duty as well as Rose, Butchers and Webb from long-term injury.

"To have the likes of Jaz, Butch, Donna and Meg back after a year gives a real boost and having their experience in the squad adds real quality to the squad," said Cunningham.

"Carys and Nel have impressed since they have been with us and fully deserve their opportunity to play for Wales in the WXV.

"The selection process has been the toughest so far and we know the depth of the squad will be important with three Test matches in three weeks.

"It's a demanding schedule, but we are in a good place and we know the only way we improve as a squad is by playing the best in the world."

Wales squad for WXV:

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs, Abbey Constable, Kelsey Jones, Carys Phillips, Kat Evans, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Donna Rose, Cerys Hale, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Bryonie King, Alex Callender, Kate Williams, Beth Lewis, Sioned Harries.

Backs: Jasmine Joyce, Nel Metcalfe, Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (capt), Carys Cox, Meg Webb, Kerin Lake, Hannah Bluck, Carys Williams-Morris, Lleucu George, Robyn Wilkins, Niamh Terry, Keira Bevan, Meg Davies.