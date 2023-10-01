Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Maisy Allen played in both Test matches against Canada, scoring on her debut off the bench

Flanker Maisy Allen and centre Sophie Bridger have been named in England's 30-player squad heading to New Zealand for the inaugural WXV tournament.

Allen, 22, and Bridger, 23, made their Test debuts in September during the Red Roses' series against Canada, from which England emerged victorious.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt is also included after missing out on selection for last year's Rugby World Cup.

The Red Roses' first game is against Australia in Wellington on 20 October.

Saracens' Marlie Packer will captain the side in New Zealand, with Gloucester-Hartpury's Zoe Aldcroft and Loughborough Lightning's Helena Rowland named as vice-captains.

There are 21 players selected who were part of the 2021 World Cup touring party last year, as the team's new era without Simon Middleton continues.

Interim head coach Louis Deacon took control against Canada and will remain in charge until John Mitchell takes over, once he has completed his coaching duties with Japan at the men's Rugby World Cup.

England comfortably beat Canada in their two warm-up games in preparation for the WXV tournament.

Harlequins' Lucy Packer was injured in Saturday's 29-12 win but makes the squad.

"We have selected a squad rich in experience, versatility, and talent; a squad we are excited to see take to the field in the inaugural WXV competition," Deacon said.

"Since our first pre-season camp at the end of July, I've been extremely proud of the players' application and dedication to always put the team first."

Regular starters Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison and Poppy Cleall all miss out on the competition because of injury and will continue their rehabilitation with their clubs.

Vickii Cornborough and Abbie Ward were also unavailable for selection, with both on maternity leave.

England squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens), Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers), Rosie Galligan (Saracens), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Connie Powell (Harlequins), Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks)

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears), Sophie Bridger (Saracens), Jess Breach (Saracens), Abby Dow (Trailfinders), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 36 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Lucy Packer (Harlequins), Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning), Ella Wyrwas (Saracens)

What is the WXV tournament?

The three-tier competition aims to offer consistent annual fixtures for sides outside of World Cup years.

Each WXV tier has six countries who have qualified via continental tournaments and play-offs.

Six countries are split into two pools. Each side plays the three teams in the other pool, with final placings determined by a points table.

In WXV1, England, Wales and France, in one pool, will face Australia, Canada and New Zealand from the other.

The matches will be played on the weekends of 20-21 October in Wellington, 27-28 October in Dunedin and 3-4 November in Auckland.

"We're relishing the opportunity to go up against three of the world's best teams in Australia, Canada and New Zealand as well as experiencing three different cities in a fantastic rugby-loving nation," added Deacon.

In WXV2, Scotland, Italy and Samoa are in one pool, and will play South Africa, Japan and USA. In WXV3. Ireland, Kenya and Fiji will face Kazakhstan, Colombia and Spain.