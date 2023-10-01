Close menu

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: World champions edge towards quarter-finals with bonus-point win

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments119

Handre Pollard playing for South Africa against Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Handre Pollard was playing his first game for South Africa since last August
Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Tonga
South Africa: (49)
Tries: Reinach, Moodie, Fourie, Kriel, Le Roux, Van Staden, Smith Cons: Pollard 4, Libbok 3
Tonga: (18)
Tries: Tameifuna, Inisi, Pellegrini Pen: Havili

South Africa are on the brink of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a bonus-point victory over Tonga.

The Springboks scored three first-half tries through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie against a much-improved Tonga.

The vital fourth try came through Jesse Kriel before Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over.

The game between Scotland and Ireland next Saturday will decide the final order of Pool B.

Gregor Townsend's side now need to beat Ireland and deny Andy Farrell's team a bonus point in Paris next Saturday to qualify. If they manage it, Springboks will top the pool.

However, a combination of a bonus-point win for Scotland and a losing bonus point for Ireland will leave all three sides on 15 points, meaning it will come down to points difference for the top spot and head-to-head for the second spot.

Tonga came into the World Cup with hopes as high as ever thanks to the recruitment of former All Blacks George Moala, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau and Augustine Pulu following a change in World Rugby's birthright amendment rule.

But they have suffered three heavy defeats to Ireland, Scotland and now South Africa. Next Sunday's match against Romania, who have also lost all their games, will offer an opportunity to end their disappointing tournament on a high.

Pollard perfect from the boot

Jacques Nienaber made 12 changes to the Springboks' starting line-up after their 13-8 defeat by Ireland, which included the long awaited return of 2019 World Cup winning fly-half Handre Pollard.

Regular fly-half Manie Libbok has struggled with his goal-kicking so far this World Cup after missing two crucial attempts against Ireland.

Pollard, who has only played 30 minutes since May due to a calf injury, kicked all four of his conversions - the first from the touchline - to show exactly why Nienaber decided to draft in the fly-half for the injured Malcolm Marx.

But it was his half-back partner Reinach who had the first meaningful contribution of the match when his quick tap caught the entire Tonga side napping as he raced over for an early try. A moment of good fortune then gifted Moodie the second score of the evening when the ball cannoned off the shoulder of prop Vincent Koch.

The world champions had only conceded 16 points in their first three games and, despite large amounts of early possession, the Pacific island nation found out just why that green and gold brick wall is so hard to break down.

Captain Ben Tameifuna eventually powered his way over to grab a much deserved try for Tonga, after hooker Fourie scored from a maul for the world champions.

Pollard was replaced on 50 minutes by Libbok, who responded to criticism with his own touchline conversions from Le Roux's and Van Staden's tries, as the holders ran out comfortable winners.

2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B standings

Line-ups

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

Tonga: Salesi Piutau; Fine Inisi, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Anzelo Tuitavuki; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by camata, today at 22:07

    Why only on the brink? Scotland can only catch the Boks with a bonus point win if Ireland also have one bonus point. But SCO would need a 21 point win to leapfrog SA in that scenario, by default that would lessen IRE points difference to below SA.
    So the Boks are qualified.
    I'm willing to be corrected if anyone can explain what permutation I'm missing?

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:10

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Two tier process. First team decided on pts (sco in that scenario), second on head to head (ire in that scenario).

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 22:00

    Job done for the boks, plenty to improve on, hopefully result next weekend goes our way. Tonga gave it a good go, hugely impressive physically. Some good try's. Boks had to work hard. Tonga need to work on the basics but definitely potential and hopefully they do build from this and improve.

    • Reply posted by Barofam, today at 22:03

      Barofam replied:
      But at least the place kicking was on point tonight...7/7. Took all thr chances that came their way as well.

  • Comment posted by fos, today at 22:11

    On the brink? Would someone at the bbc suggest any scenario or combination of scores in the group that put South Africa out of the top two qualifiers

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:15

      mrmjvc replied:
      Read the live text it's explained there.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 22:04

    Brilliant game. So much power from both sides. Really enjoyed the game.
    Good to see common sense from TMO!!!!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:02

    Really good game by both teams and Pearce and assistants were excellent.
    How it should be.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:03

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Ref team were a sad disappointment…

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:02

    For those wondering, there is a weird scenario where South Africa would still not qualify. The scenario: Scotland win by more than 20 points, gaining a try bonus with Ireland also gaining a try bonus will send them out...

    • Reply posted by Chad, today at 22:04

      Chad replied:
      ... 13 points

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:11

    Think todays game shows World rugby the obvious 4 guys on the pitch will make better more consistent, and most importantly more transparent decisions than the bunker system. Ditch it for the quarters
    We have seen some nonsense yellows due to refs not making decisions when they are best placed and most qualified to do so. well done Luke Pearce and his team put some faith back into the officiating.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:15

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      So who do you think is in the bunker????

      It’s referees…albeit refs that have INSISTED on anonymity and clearly aren’t rated as the best in class since they weren’t selected to be at the World Cup. That said, based on the standard at the World Cup, they are probably dire if not rated as competent as those selected!!!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:00

    “Head contact so definitely fouls play. Looking at yellow card”
    “It’s Etzebeth”
    “Agree, penalty only”

    Tom curry must be well miffed…!!!

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:01

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      …to be fair it does represent progress from the referees, Kriel’s headshot didn’t even incur a penalty!!!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:19

    Very entertaining game by 2 teams who wanted to play good rugby. Also the officials allowed them to do so. Luke Pearce was spot on tonight, so was the TMO and linesmen
    .

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 22:22

      Mike replied:
      Really. All those no arm tackles. South Africa is really a team I can hate more than England

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:05

    Well played Tonga

    TMO officials saved the ref from making some bad decisions - he did seem very keen to sin bin someone

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, today at 22:11

      MacToatis replied:
      Etzebeth should have been off.

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:16

    Today's exercise. Show your working

    If Scotland beat Ireland 50 to 28 with both sides scoring 4 tries who qualifies 1st and 2nd.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:21

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Sco 1 on pts diff
      Ire 2 on h2h v Boks
      Sa home

  • Comment posted by NM, today at 22:06

    As a point of order, SA have qualified as there is no score next week that would mean both SC and Ire finish above them

    • Reply posted by press OK, today at 22:10

      press OK replied:
      How about Scotland 50 Ireland 28 with Scotland getting bonus point (4+ tries) and Ireland bonus point (4 tries) ?

  • Comment posted by Gavin, today at 22:27

    Ireland can decide who they play in the QF..

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 22:04

    Why does it say southafrica on brink of quarter finals they are there think the bbc could do the maths

    • Reply posted by Barofam, today at 22:08

      Barofam replied:
      They aren't.....if Ireland lose to Scotland but get a bonus point & Scotland get a bonus point the boks will be out. Probably not likely but not impossible.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:14

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Rugby_World_Cup#Tiebreakers
    Check this out to explain why SA could still go out, particularly the part about the three way tie.

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 22:18

      brucyboy replied:
      Just seen that, it’s such a weird and quite frankly nonsensical way of doing things, but thats world rugby atm

  • Comment posted by Sassy Knackers, today at 22:08

    Can’t help but think this scoreline confirms what should have been obvious by now: Ireland clearly is performing at a higher level than South Africa at the moment. Good result for the Springboks though it is, I also think Tonga exposed a few chinks in their armour. But for better.ball-handling skills, etc., etc.

    • Reply posted by timo25, today at 22:10

      timo25 replied:
      Doesn't matter lol...it all about winning when it matters that's how you win a world cup

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 22:10

    Don’t think it would have changed the result, but big team bias refereeing strikes again. Etzebeth should have been off for a shoulder to the opponents head, Le Roux forwarded a Tonga defender while scoring his try ( not even looked at ) and at least 6 no arms tackles on the SA goal line went unpunished.
    Tonga deserved more.

    • Reply posted by Barofam, today at 22:12

      Barofam replied:
      .....& then you took your blinkers off & realised you missed most of the game.

  • Comment posted by Rucking Flanker, today at 22:26

    SA looked vulnerable and with better officials would have received several red cards. As an Englishman, I'm looking forward to meeting them in the final.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 22:13

    Seems a long time ago that Wales guaranteed qualification or England won their group, both with a game to spare. Total domination.
    Luckily the other groups haven't been dominated by the big teams and are still all their for the taking.

    • Reply posted by allseeingi, today at 22:20

      allseeingi replied:
      The other groups have all the big teams in them!

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 22:11

    Q/F France to beat the Boks.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport