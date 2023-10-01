Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Quins winger Louis Lynagh opened the scoring for Harlequins early on

Harlequins held on to beat London rivals Saracens 36-29 in what was a dead rubber in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Will Edwards converted tries from Louis Lynagh, Cadan Murley and Will Collier to give Quins a 21-3 lead inside the opening 15 minutes at the Twickenham Stoop.

Toby Knight and Alex Lozowski scored for the visitors to help cut the deficit before a penalty from Edwards made it 24-15 at the break.

Efforts from Nick David and Will Joseph stretched Harlequins' lead to 21 points before Gareth Simpson crossed for Sarries just after the hour mark and Manu Vunipola kicked his second conversion.

And Saracens moved to within a converted score of their hosts with four minutes remaining when Tobias Elliott latched on to a chipped kick from Lozowski to dab down and Vunipola added the extras.

However, Quins managed the closing stages to secure their second win from four outings in Pool A and inflict a third defeat on Saracens.

Both sides were unable to reach the semi-finals after Gloucester had won their opening four games.

Quins finish their pool campaign against Nottingham next Saturday, while Saracens host Hartpury on the same day.