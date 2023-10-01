Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Division 2 East
Blackwood 22 - 36 Cwmbran
Caldicot 12 - 29 Abertillery B G
Garndiffaith 15 - 25 Usk
Newport HSOB 54 - 6 Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 15 - 36 Llanharan
Cilfynydd 26 - 50 Llanishen
Cowbridge 14 - 37 Penarth
Llantrisant 13 - 28 Treharris
Pentyrch 53 - 26 Gilfach Goch
Taffs Well 24 - 21 Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Abergele 29 - 23 Nant Conwy II
Colwyn Bay 38 - 0 Bangor
Newtown 16 - 11 Bro Ffestiniog
Rhyl & District 12 - 34 Dinbych
Shotton Steel 3 - 22 Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 37 - 15 Resolven
Heol y Cyw 22 - 20 Maesteg Celtic
Pyle 27 - 46 Pencoed
Swansea Uplands 5 - 0 Porthcawl
Vardre P - P Bridgend Sports
Division 2 West
Amman United 9 - 22 Nantgaredig
Loughor 47 - 15 Milford Haven
Mumbles 12 - 32 Lampeter Town
Pontyberem 22 - 22 Carmarthen Athletic
St Clears 17 - 0 Fishguard
Tenby United 29 - 6 Tycroes
Division 3 East
Abercarn 32 - 19 Nantyglo
Chepstow 42 - 37 Rhymney
Fleur De Lys 41 - 3 Llanhilleth
Machen 35 - 28 Blaina
RTB Ebbw Vale 19 - 39 Abertysswg
Division 3 East Central
Canton 33 - 43 Cardiff Quins
Fairwater 54 - 5 Pontyclun
Llandaff P - P Treherbert
Old Illtydians 7 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penygraig 24 - 15 Wattstown
Tylorstown 19 - 18 St Albans
Division 3 North East
Bala II P - P Dinbych II
Bro Gwernant 51 - 17 Rhosllanerchrugog
Flint 5 - 24 Machynlleth
Mold II 27 - 0 Wrexham II
Ruthin II P - P Llanidloes
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II 26 - 5 Porthmadog
Menai Bridge P - P Rhyl & District II
Division 3 West Central
Abercrave 73 - 15 Tonmawr
Bryncoch 5 - 5 Baglan
Abandoned 12 mins - referee injured
Cwmllynfell 3 - 56 Cefn Cribwr
Nantymoel 33 - 12 Cwmgors
Neath Athletic 21 - 27 Bryncethin
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 40 - 0 Llangwm
Llanybydder 3 - 105 Laugharne
Neyland 20 - 53 Cardigan
Pembroke 17 - 10 Pembroke Dock Quins
Division 3 West B
Bynea 15 - 33 Betws
Llandeilo 19 - 16 Cefneithin
Llandybie 40 - 13 Tregaron
New Dock Stars 21 - 23 Tumble
Penygroes 14 - 30 Llangadog
Trimsaran 19 - 26 Furnace United
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 31 - 15 Hafodyrynys
Bettws 5 - 15 Gwernyfed
Blackwood Stars 3 - 26 Newport Saracens
Crickhowell 19 - 22 Crumlin
New Tredegar 5 - 38 New Panteg
Whitehead 23 - 12 St Julians HSOB
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely P - P Brackla
Cefn Coed 14 - 34 Llantwit Major
Old Penarthians 25 - 25 Ferndale
Tonyrefail P - P Pontycymmer
Ynysowen 31 - 25 Llandaff North
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 14 - 24 Briton Ferry
Crynant 17 - 18 Glais
Glyncorrwg 7 - 101 Tonna
Pontardawe 22 - 17 Pontrhydyfen
South Gower 11 - 22 Maesteg
Division 5 East
Pontllanfraith 25 - 23 Beaufort
West Mon P - P Forgeside
Division 5 East Central
Dinas Powys 43 - 21 Llandrindod Wells
Hirwaun 10 - 21 Whitchurch
Ogmore Vale P - P Sully Sports
Tref y Clawdd 10 - 5 Cardiff Saracens
Division 5 West Central
Cwmtwrch 23 - 13 Taibach
Pantyffynnon 7 - 29 Fall Bay
Penybanc 40 - 33 Banwen
Pontyates 3 - 30 Penlan
Rhigos 21 - 10 Seven Sisters
Division 6 East
Deri 39 - 7 Magor
Girling 0 - 48 Hartridge
Old Tyleryan 26 - 10 Cwmcarn United
Trefil P - P Trinant
Admiral Women's Welsh Leagues
Premier Division
Caernarfon P - P Whitland
COBRA P - P Burry Port
Pontyclun 10 - 13 Llandaff North
Seven Sisters P - P Nelson
Championship
Blackwood 0 - 20 Llantwit Fardre
Lampeter Town P - P Gwernyfed
Ynysddu P - P Bonymaen
East Wales
Blaina 0 - 67 Taffs Well
Old Penarthians 61 - 0 Dowlais
Porth Harlequins 12 - 34 Senghenydd
Whitchurch 12 - 59 CR Cymry Caerdydd
North Wales
Holyhead 5 - 67 Shotton Steel
Llangefni 10 - 24 Abergele
Abandoned 70 mins - player injury - result stands
Wrexham P - P Rhyl & District
West Wales
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Tumble
West Swansea Hawks 28 - 11 Morriston