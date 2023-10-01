Close menu

Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Last updated on

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 30 September-1 October, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Division 2 East

Blackwood 22 - 36 Cwmbran

Caldicot 12 - 29 Abertillery B G

Garndiffaith 15 - 25 Usk

Newport HSOB 54 - 6 Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 15 - 36 Llanharan

Cilfynydd 26 - 50 Llanishen

Cowbridge 14 - 37 Penarth

Llantrisant 13 - 28 Treharris

Pentyrch 53 - 26 Gilfach Goch

Taffs Well 24 - 21 Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Abergele 29 - 23 Nant Conwy II

Colwyn Bay 38 - 0 Bangor

Newtown 16 - 11 Bro Ffestiniog

Rhyl & District 12 - 34 Dinbych

Shotton Steel 3 - 22 Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 37 - 15 Resolven

Heol y Cyw 22 - 20 Maesteg Celtic

Pyle 27 - 46 Pencoed

Swansea Uplands 5 - 0 Porthcawl

Vardre P - P Bridgend Sports

Division 2 West

Amman United 9 - 22 Nantgaredig

Loughor 47 - 15 Milford Haven

Mumbles 12 - 32 Lampeter Town

Pontyberem 22 - 22 Carmarthen Athletic

St Clears 17 - 0 Fishguard

Tenby United 29 - 6 Tycroes

Division 3 East

Abercarn 32 - 19 Nantyglo

Chepstow 42 - 37 Rhymney

Fleur De Lys 41 - 3 Llanhilleth

Machen 35 - 28 Blaina

RTB Ebbw Vale 19 - 39 Abertysswg

Division 3 East Central

Canton 33 - 43 Cardiff Quins

Fairwater 54 - 5 Pontyclun

Llandaff P - P Treherbert

Old Illtydians 7 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penygraig 24 - 15 Wattstown

Tylorstown 19 - 18 St Albans

Division 3 North East

Bala II P - P Dinbych II

Bro Gwernant 51 - 17 Rhosllanerchrugog

Flint 5 - 24 Machynlleth

Mold II 27 - 0 Wrexham II

Ruthin II P - P Llanidloes

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II 26 - 5 Porthmadog

Menai Bridge P - P Rhyl & District II

Division 3 West Central

Abercrave 73 - 15 Tonmawr

Bryncoch 5 - 5 Baglan

Abandoned 12 mins - referee injured

Cwmllynfell 3 - 56 Cefn Cribwr

Nantymoel 33 - 12 Cwmgors

Neath Athletic 21 - 27 Bryncethin

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 40 - 0 Llangwm

Llanybydder 3 - 105 Laugharne

Neyland 20 - 53 Cardigan

Pembroke 17 - 10 Pembroke Dock Quins

Division 3 West B

Bynea 15 - 33 Betws

Llandeilo 19 - 16 Cefneithin

Llandybie 40 - 13 Tregaron

New Dock Stars 21 - 23 Tumble

Penygroes 14 - 30 Llangadog

Trimsaran 19 - 26 Furnace United

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 31 - 15 Hafodyrynys

Bettws 5 - 15 Gwernyfed

Blackwood Stars 3 - 26 Newport Saracens

Crickhowell 19 - 22 Crumlin

New Tredegar 5 - 38 New Panteg

Whitehead 23 - 12 St Julians HSOB

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely P - P Brackla

Cefn Coed 14 - 34 Llantwit Major

Old Penarthians 25 - 25 Ferndale

Tonyrefail P - P Pontycymmer

Ynysowen 31 - 25 Llandaff North

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 14 - 24 Briton Ferry

Crynant 17 - 18 Glais

Glyncorrwg 7 - 101 Tonna

Pontardawe 22 - 17 Pontrhydyfen

South Gower 11 - 22 Maesteg

Division 5 East

Pontllanfraith 25 - 23 Beaufort

West Mon P - P Forgeside

Division 5 East Central

Dinas Powys 43 - 21 Llandrindod Wells

Hirwaun 10 - 21 Whitchurch

Ogmore Vale P - P Sully Sports

Tref y Clawdd 10 - 5 Cardiff Saracens

Division 5 West Central

Cwmtwrch 23 - 13 Taibach

Pantyffynnon 7 - 29 Fall Bay

Penybanc 40 - 33 Banwen

Pontyates 3 - 30 Penlan

Rhigos 21 - 10 Seven Sisters

Division 6 East

Deri 39 - 7 Magor

Girling 0 - 48 Hartridge

Old Tyleryan 26 - 10 Cwmcarn United

Trefil P - P Trinant

Admiral Women's Welsh Leagues

Premier Division

Caernarfon P - P Whitland

COBRA P - P Burry Port

Pontyclun 10 - 13 Llandaff North

Seven Sisters P - P Nelson

Championship

Blackwood 0 - 20 Llantwit Fardre

Lampeter Town P - P Gwernyfed

Ynysddu P - P Bonymaen

East Wales

Blaina 0 - 67 Taffs Well

Old Penarthians 61 - 0 Dowlais

Porth Harlequins 12 - 34 Senghenydd

Whitchurch 12 - 59 CR Cymry Caerdydd

North Wales

Holyhead 5 - 67 Shotton Steel

Llangefni 10 - 24 Abergele

Abandoned 70 mins - player injury - result stands

Wrexham P - P Rhyl & District

West Wales

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Tumble

West Swansea Hawks 28 - 11 Morriston

