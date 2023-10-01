Rugby World Cup 2023: Dewi Lake returns to captain Wales against Georgia
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia
|Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off:14:00 BST
|Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.
Hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales against Georgia in their final Pool C game in Nantes on Saturday.
Gareth Anscombe will start at outside-half with Dan Biggar left out of the matchday 23 despite having returned to training after injury.
There are six changes to the side that beat Australia with Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell also starting.
Co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three games.
Number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees-Zammit will have started all four matches.
Wales need just one losing bonus point to qualify as Pool C winners to set up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan in Marseille on 14 October.
- Unbeaten Wales tackle World Cup challenge head-on
- Wales revel in World Cup renaissance in France
- Who needs what to make the World Cup quarter-finals
Lake, who missed the victories against Fiji and Australia, but led them to a bonus-point 28-8 win against Portugal, replaces Ryan Elias.
Lock Jenkins partners Will Rowlands, with Adam Beard having just returned to the squad in France following the birth of his third child.
Flanker Reffell is set for his first start of the tournament, while scrum-half Tomos Williams and wing Dyer come in for Gareth Davies and Josh Adams respectively.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named the team earlier than scheduled ahead of the squad leaving their Versailles base for Nantes on Thursday.
Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Rowlands, D Jenkins, Wainwright, Reffell, Faletau.
Replacements: Dee, Smith, H Thomas, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Grady.
Perhaps RWC should do as sevens and have a cup, plate and bowl semifinal and final for the teams that finish 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.
Do away with any third place playoffs
Both semis and a final at same ground for each mini tournament
Give all teams a chance to play against like quality teams and something to play for