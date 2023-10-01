Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia reached the 2003 World Cup final under the leadership of Eddie Jones

Australian rugby bosses are "committed" to head coach Eddie Jones and want him to stay on despite a jarring World Cup.

Australia are on the verge of exiting the tournament at the opening stage for the first time in their history.

Jones has a contract until 2027, when the Wallabies host the World Cup, and Rugby Australia see him fulfilling it.

"We're committed to Eddie in the commitment we made to him earlier in the year," said chief executive Phil Waugh.

"Our intent is to continue on the path that we're on. I think this is not so much around chopping and changing coaches as it is around actually just fixing the system."

The Wallabies have played all four of their pool games at the showpiece competition in France, losing against Fiji and Wales and beating Georgia and Portugal.

They will be heading home early unless Portugal - who have never won a World Cup game - beat Fiji on Sunday without allowing the Pacific Islanders a bonus point.

Former England head coach Jones returned for his second stint with Australia in January, replacing Dave Rennie, and has overseen just two victories from nine games.

Prior to Australia's 40-6 loss against Wales - their heaviest at a World Cup - reports emerged claiming that Jones had been in contact with Japan, who he coached between 2012 and 2015, about the possibility of returning to that role next year.

Jones, 63, said he knew nothing about the reports and has since said he is "100% committed" to his home nation.

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to head down under to face Australia in 2025.