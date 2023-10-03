Close menu

Ireland v Scotland: Johnny Sexton's ban has 'worked in Ireland's favour' - Catt

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments19

Sexton trains alongside fellow Ireland fly-halves Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley
Johnny Sexton has started all three of Ireland's Pool B games after missing the warm-up matches because of suspension
Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt believes Johnny Sexton's suspension in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup has ultimately benefited the team.

Sexton was banned for the warm-up games for misconduct towards match officials following Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle in May.

He has started Ireland's three Pool B games and is expected to lead them out against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.

"I think it's actually worked in our favour," said Catt.

"He's had a proper pre-season and his body's been able to maintain the intensity of those Test matches, Tonga and South Africa, in the South Africa game he did 50-60 minutes and was very comfortable with it."

Having injured his groin at the end of Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam triumph, Sexton had not played in nearly six months prior to the World Cup opener against Romania on 9 September.

The Irish captain quickly quelled any fears about him being undercooked for the tournament in France by scoring 24 points before surpassing Ronan O'Gara as the country's record points scorer in the victory over Tonga in Nantes.

The fly-half again looked sharp as he helped Ireland win a bruising encounter against holders South Africa in Paris before the team's rest week.

"It's all about preparation and it's probably the first time he's had a proper pre-season injury free where he's been able to knuckle down and get things done," added Catt.

"All credit to him for putting that work in and getting himself up to that stage.

"It is what it is and he's flying at the moment, playing exceptionally well and what he brings to the team is huge so long may it continue."

Catt also confirmed that lock James Ryan, who has captained Ireland in Sexton's absence in the past, is "good" despite taking a knock to his hand in the South Africa game.

Ireland will top the group if they avoid defeat against the Scots or lose by seven points or fewer, likely setting up a mouth-watering quarter-final against New Zealand.

A Scotland win, while also denying Andy Farrell's team a bonus point, would send them through and knock Ireland out.

Ireland, who have won 12 of their last 13 meetings with Scotland, underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the World Cup by beating South Africa, but Catt insists they are comfortable dealing with heightened expectations.

"Very much so. I think the trip to New Zealand last year [when Ireland won the three-match Test series], and the Six Nations, we put ourselves in those situations, winning the Grand Slam on the back of that," he said.

"We're well aware. We understand what needs to be done and if we put in a performance in both defence and attack, there's a good chance things will go our way.

"But it's going to be a proper Test match and that's why we play the game."

Van der Merwe 'extremely hard to stop'

Duhan van der Merwe runs with the ball during Scotland's win over Tonga
Duhan van der Merwe was the player of the match in Scotland's win over Tonga

Scotland approach Saturday's crunch game in Paris on the back of a comprehensive victory over Romania in Lille, in which Gregor Townsend rested several players, including fly-half Finn Russell and wing Duhan van der Merwe.

Catt was complimentary when asked about Scotland's attack, highlighting the dangerous Van der Merwe, who has scored 21 tries in 33 caps, as a key threat Ireland must nullify at the Stade de France.

"He's probably one of those players that got away from South Africa, fortunately for Scotland," he said of Edinburgh player Van der Merwe, who made his Scotland debut in 2020 having qualified under the three-year residency rule.

"He's so dangerous with ball in hand. So strong, very effective in those wide channels and when he gets a roll on and gets on the front foot he's extremely hard to stop.

"Him, Darcy Graham, [Kyle] Steyn, whoever plays in the back three, [Blair] Kinghorn, they're all big guys, the offloading ability and speed is something we need to address and make sure we can stop."

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Robert , today at 15:04

    Hope the ref is on form.

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 15:03

    Would Scotland beating Ireland be a major world cup shock? No. Should be a cracker.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 14:58

    Yep, the ban absolutely helped Ireland. Really doubt he would have played anyway, but it removed any need to have that discussion in the media.

    Of course it would have been a very different story had Sexton been given the appropriate ban for the offence he very clearly committed. Minimum, by World Rugby standards, would have been 6 games, so Sexton would have been back for this one.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 14:51

    Its all mind games. If he played all the games Catt would be saying he was better for it.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Frame, today at 14:48

    If Scotland get parity up front, then I think it will be very close. It will be interesting to see if Ireland keep it open and aim for 4 tries as "insurance" or if they concentrate just on winning/7 point loss. I suspect the former.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:55

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Agree - mist have the mantra of 'win the game'. Suspect that's even the case for Scotland who need to do more than just win

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 14:42

    What if Sexton had got a longer ban ( as some think he should have) would Ireland still be in the strong position they are ?

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:00

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Very hard to say. It's almost certain that Ireland would have achieved BP wins over Romania and Tonga, however would they have beaten South Africa? No one will ever be certain on this, however you have to suspect that South Africa would have had a better shot at winning without Sexton playing.

  • Comment posted by Colbourne, today at 14:29

    A bit of a shame to say a ban for 'misconduct towards match officials' in a sport that is renowned for its respect of referees and other match officials, has benefitted the team.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 14:17

    This will be the last WC for a lot of Irish players. You would assume certainly for Sexton, Earls, Kilcoyne, Murray, O'Mahony, Aki and Herring. Probably some of these guys too based on injuries/form -Bealham, Beirne, Henderson, Gibson, Lowe, Conan and McCloskey.

    It'll be interesting to see who steps up to fill these big boots. I can see Crowley being No10 in Australia 2027.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 14:37

      Mark replied:
      I wouldn't be to worried myself as there are a fierce lot of good talent behind these guys and hungry enough to take the chances they will be given…irish rugby behind the national squad is in a very healthy place…..
      Ni ceart go cur le cheile

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 14:03

    What do we say to that headline?
    “Well done Jonny, for shouting at the ref. You have helped the team enormously!”
    Glad it wasn’t Farrell junior. He wouldn’t get such praise.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:02

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Definitely, there's no talk of he shouldn't have done it, and a lot about praising him for his effort.

  • Comment posted by KMcoocho, today at 14:03

    Im an Ireland fan and of course i want them to win the WC but if not them i will hope its on of our home nations that does it.

    • Reply posted by No_More_Poison, today at 14:23

      No_More_Poison replied:
      Yeah, it'd be good to see a new name on the trophy 👍

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 13:58

    I doubt my team England will win the WC and my second team Scotland are unlikely too. Come on Ireland, this is your chance ☘️☘️☘️

    • Reply posted by jOeY, today at 14:50

      jOeY replied:
      As my great great grandfather used to say "you'll never beat the Irish"

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured