Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Earl has featured in all three of England's Pool D games at the Rugby World Cup in France

England back-row forward Ben Earl has signed a new long-term contract with Premiership champions Saracens.

The 25-year-old has made 111 appearances for the north London club since making his debut in 2016.

He has won 21 caps for England, with his most recent outing coming in the 71-0 win against Chile at the Rugby World Cup on 23 September.

"It's my boyhood club and it's one that I love and care for deeply," he told the club website. external-link

"The players and staff are like family to me and I can't wait to achieve more with them. The club has made me a better player and human being and I can't wait to continue my journey with Saracens."

Earl joined the Sarries academy aged 14 and was capped by England at under-16, under-18 and under-20 level before making his senior international debut in February 2020.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Bristol Bears after Saracens were relegated to the Championship for persistent breaches of the Premiership salary cap.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said Earl has grown into "one of the stand-out players in world rugby" and "has Saracens in his DNA".

"His qualities will be central to all we hope to achieve in the years to come," McCall added.

Saracens have not disclosed the length of Earl's new deal at the StoneX Stadium.