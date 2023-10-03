Antoine Dupont has been training in the gym within the France camp as he aims for a return from his fractured eye socket

2023 Rugby World Cup - France v Italy Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais Dates: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 20.00 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

France captain Antoine Dupont is making good progress in his recovery from a broken cheekbone, the team's health manager has said.

Dupont suffered the injury during France's 96-0 Rugby World Cup victory over Namibia and is unavailable to face Italy in their decisive Pool A match.

He will meet with his surgeon on Monday and will be told when he can return to rugby.

"He met the goals we had set," France's health manager Bruno Boussagol said.

"If he gets the green light to play with contact again we will resume gradually and then we will need to see how the players react, if he's 100% fit and if he has any apprehension.

"Finally, the coaches will decide. It is not because he is on the training pitch that he will play the game."

France hope their captain will be fit for a potential quarter-final, which the World Cup hosts will reach if they beat Italy in Lyon on Friday night.

They will finish top of Pool A if they beat or draw with Italy, while two losing bonus points - which can be acquired by scoring four or more tries, and losing by seven points or fewer - would also be enough provided the Italians did not score four or more tries for a winning bonus point of their own.