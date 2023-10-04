Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Robbie Henshaw on the charge in the Pool B win over South Africa in Paris

Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Robbie Henshaw is an injury concern for Ireland as they prepare for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.

The Leinster centre missed Ireland's opener against Romania with a hamstring problem but was on the bench for the wins over Tonga and South Africa.

"Robbie has a bit of a niggle," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

O'Connell added that Ireland will discover the extent of the injury later on Wednesday.

