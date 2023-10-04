Ireland v Scotland: Irish centre Henshaw an injury doubt for Paris showdown
|Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Scotland
|Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app
Robbie Henshaw is an injury concern for Ireland as they prepare for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.
The Leinster centre missed Ireland's opener against Romania with a hamstring problem but was on the bench for the wins over Tonga and South Africa.
"Robbie has a bit of a niggle," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.
O'Connell added that Ireland will discover the extent of the injury later on Wednesday.
More to follow.
