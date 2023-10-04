Close menu

Ireland v Scotland: Irish centre Henshaw an injury doubt for Paris showdown

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments8

Robbie Henshaw on the charge in the Pool B win over South Africa in Paris
Robbie Henshaw on the charge in the Pool B win over South Africa in Paris
Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland v Scotland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Robbie Henshaw is an injury concern for Ireland as they prepare for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.

The Leinster centre missed Ireland's opener against Romania with a hamstring problem but was on the bench for the wins over Tonga and South Africa.

"Robbie has a bit of a niggle," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

O'Connell added that Ireland will discover the extent of the injury later on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 14:04

    No biggie. Aki and Ringrose have been great.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 14:03

    There are plenty of South Africans to call up as a replacement.

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 14:00

    Hoping for a fair fight and not something dodgy and stinky

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:05

      flibb replied:
      No Dubois low blows?

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:57

    Great player but so is McCloskey. Going to be one helluva match!!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:03

      flibb replied:
      One if the great games this week alongside England-Samoa and Wales-Georgia

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 13:55

    If he doesn't make it, the backup is in place. It has been since they arrived here. Somebodies desperately searching for scare stories. Don't bother Ireland I think you'll be fine.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:04

      flibb replied:
      This could be World Cup ending.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured