Edwards linked with England coaching role
Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is believed to be an early front-runner for England coaching job.
Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke says Sunday's defeat to Ulster is a line in the sand for the Welsh region after a difficult season.
Shaun Edwards could be interesting in returning to hometown club Wigan Warriors following Shaun Wane's departure.
Scarlets will be without Scotland back-rower John Barclay for their Pro14 final against Leinster next Saturday because of injury.
Pro14 final, Saturday, 26 May, kick-off 18:00 BST, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru
Ulster score four tries in a 35-17 win over the Ospreys at Kingpsan Stadium in the play-off to decide the final Pro14 team to take part in next season's Champions Cup.
No Welshman will be in charge of any of the nation's major rugby teams in 2018-19 after Allen Clarke took over at Ospreys.
Carys Feehan grew up in Hong Kong but is passionate about her Welsh roots.
Ex-rugby union player Ed Jackson climbs Snowdon less than a year after breaking his neck in a freak accident.
Wales saw some progress while also enduring their share of pain during the 2018 Six Nations, writes Gareth Griffiths.
