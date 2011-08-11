Nick Dempsey and Bryony Shaw win at Olympic test event in Weymouth

Media playback is not supported on this device GB RS: X windsurfers Bryony Shaw and Nick Dempsey won medals at the 2012 test event in Portland and Weymouth

British pair Nick Dempsey and Bryony Shaw won medals at the Olympic test event in Weymouth.

Competing in the RS:X class, Shaw secured bronze in the women's event shortly before team-mate Dempsey secured silver.

"It was a good race - I don't think I could do any better," Dempsey said.

"Today has probably been one of my best races but I am a little disappointed I didn't win. It went to plan overall but I just didn't quite finish it off."

Dorian van Rijsselberge of the Netherlands won the event, ensuring Dempsey had to settle for silver, while Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka grabbed gold in the women's event.

"Bronze is a solid result but gold is gold," said Shaw after the race.

"I want the shiny medal next time. Saying that, it is great to get a medal here.

"This was my target regatta for the year. It's a different sport every time you go out on the water, especially in Weymouth."