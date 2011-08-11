Nick Dempsey and Bryony Shaw win at Olympic test event in Weymouth
-
- From the section Sailing
British pair Nick Dempsey and Bryony Shaw won medals at the Olympic test event in Weymouth.
Competing in the RS:X class, Shaw secured bronze in the women's event shortly before team-mate Dempsey secured silver.
"It was a good race - I don't think I could do any better," Dempsey said.
"Today has probably been one of my best races but I am a little disappointed I didn't win. It went to plan overall but I just didn't quite finish it off."
Dorian van Rijsselberge of the Netherlands won the event, ensuring Dempsey had to settle for silver, while Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka grabbed gold in the women's event.
"Bronze is a solid result but gold is gold," said Shaw after the race.
"I want the shiny medal next time. Saying that, it is great to get a medal here.
"This was my target regatta for the year. It's a different sport every time you go out on the water, especially in Weymouth."