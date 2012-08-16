America's Cup: Ben Ainslie to concentrate on 35th edition

Olympic hero Ben Ainslie has outlined his plans to win the America's Cup.

Fresh from collecting a fourth career gold medal at London 2012, Ainslie is now concentrating on making a challenge for the 35th version of the series.

The 34th America's Cup, to be held in San Francisco in September 2013, will come too early for the Briton.

"I've had some America's Cup experience in the past and I would really love to be part of a winning team in the future," said Ainslie.

"As a kid my main two goals were the Olympics and the America's Cup."

He will sail a catamaran under his Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) banner, with JP Morgan announced as the main sponsor for the team, and will enter the upcoming America's Cup World Series, which starts in San Francisco on 21 August.

"We started a new team, JP Morgan BAR, which will take part in the America's Cup World Series," he said.

"It will take part in this coming series and the one after, which is really a great opportunity for us to build this team up.

"The next America's Cup is in 2013 and we want to try and build this team up for the World Series so we can be a proper challenger for the America's Cup post-2013."

Ainslie won his fourth Olympic gold in a row by coming home first in the Finn class at Weymouth, a victory that makes him the most decorated Olympic sailor in history.