Emirates Team New Zealand win the opening two races of the America's Cup in San Francisco Bay to open an an early lead over holders Oracle Team USA.

They lead the race by four points after taking the first race by 36 seconds and the second by 52 seconds.

Sailing's premier event is a best-of-17-race series - Team USA need 11 victories to win the series, while Team New Zealand only need nine after the Americans were docked two points for illegal modifications.