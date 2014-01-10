BBC Sport - Natasha Lambert named Young Sailor of the Year

Lambert named Young Sailor of the Year

  • From the section Sailing

Natasha Lambert, a 16-year-old who has cerebral palsy, has been named the Yachting Journalists' Association Young Sailor of the Year after she completed a remarkable cross-Channel voyage alone last July.

Lambert, from the Isle of Wight, managed it in a specially-adapted boat that allowed her to sail by blowing through a straw.

Her exploits in 2013 saw her given the award at an event in London on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bob Shepton was awarded the Yachtsman of the Year title, Mike Golding, received a YJA special award following his achievements in the Vendee Globe and Ben Jelf, who became the youngest ever powerboat champion when just 11 years old, also received a YJA Special Award.

Top videos

Video

Lambert named Young Sailor of the Year

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories