European championships: GB's Bryony Shaw fourth in Turkey

Windsurfer Bryony Shaw
Windsurfer Bryony Shaw found it difficult to break back into the top three

British windsurfer Bryony Shaw just missed out on a podium finish at the RS:X European Championships in Turkey.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medallist finished fourth - three points from the medal places - at the six-day regatta.

"I started well but a bad second day dropped me out of the top three," said 31-year-old Shaw on Saturday.

France's Charline Picon successfully defended her European title. Spain's Marina Alabau Neira took silver with Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka third.

Britain's Izzy Hamilton ended her regatta in 13th, while 20-year-old Connor Bainbridge finished ninth in the men's fleet to secure his best European Championship result.

