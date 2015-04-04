Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Giles Scott is now unbeaten in 18 months and nine world-ranking regattas

Giles Scott won gold for Great Britain at the season-opening European World Cup regatta in Palma - securing Finn class victory in a borrowed boat.

World champion Scott went into the day with an 11-point lead and was never headed, while fellow Briton Helena Lucas won the Paralympic 2.4mR class.

"It's been pretty difficult out on the course, and on top of the conditions I've had a bit of damage to my boat," Scott, 27, said.

GB won seven medals at the regatta.

London 2012 gold medallist Lucas beat team-mate Megan Pascoe by just one point in her event as the pair continue their battle for the sole GB slot available in the class at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Lucas was level on points with Pascoe going into the final day of racing, but Pascoe won the first of the day's two races to move in front of her rival by one point.

But Lucas triumphed in the final race, with Norway's Bjornar Erikstad passing Pascoe late on to relegate her to third and second place overall.

Scott, whose victory on choppy waters was earned in a boat borrowed from his team-mate Peter McCoy, is now unbeaten in 18 months and nine world-ranking regattas.

Elsewhere for GB in the regatta, there were silver medals for Alison Young in the Laser Radial, John Gimson and Hannah Diamond in the Nacra 17, and Luke Patience and Elliot Willis in the 470 men's event. Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark sealed bronze in the 470 women's class.